DWTS Pro Debuts New Look: ‘Soooooo… I Did Something’

A“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer decided it was time for a change, and he debuted the new look via his Instagram page. Alan Bersten changed up his hairstyle, and it generated a big response from his DWTS colleagues and fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alan Bersten Shaved His Head

On May 22, Bersten shared a video on his Instagram page. In the caption, he wrote, “Soooooo….. I did something!”

The video showed the “Dancing with the Stars” pro wearing a tank top, shorts, and a backward baseball cap. He did a sultry little dance, moving closer to the camera with each move.

Then, Bersten took off the baseball cap to reveal the “something” he had done. He had shaved off his hair, much to the surprise of everybody on Instagram.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro seemed pleased with the results. He also tagged “Hollywood Hair Guy” Dean Banowetz in a comment, calling him the “the absolute best hairstylist.” Bersten also thanked him for the new style.

Bersten’s DWTS Colleagues Loved the New Look

Several of Bersten’s fellow “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues were quick to comment on his post.

“Yes!!!! Brooooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” raved Gleb Savchenko.

Rylee Arnold wrote, “I’m shook!!!!!!”

Season 32 contestant Harry Jowsey raved, “Suits you 🔥🔥🔥.”

Ezra Sosa, who has been in the “Dancing with the Stars” troupe, subbed in as needed as a pro, and did the tour, commented twice. “oh…my…god,” he wrote, and followed up with “LOOKS SO GOOD.”

Season 31 contestant Shangela remarked, “Looks great!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Bersten’s season 30 partner added, “CUUUUUUUTIE.”

“Dancing with the Stars” fan and entertainer Jennifer Love Heweitt commented too. “Oh my gosh!!!! Love!!!!”

Bersten’s Overall Look Earned Mostly Rave Reviews

While everybody seemed to love the buzzed look on Bersten, that wasn’t the only thing that prompted comments.

“Wow the body the hair. Omg Alan you look good,” wrote one fan.

“Okay biceps and new hair,” added another.

Someone else gushed, “Okayyy you was already a snack, [now] you’re a whole meal zaddyyyyyyyy !! 😂😂😍😍😍”

A different fan suggested, “I feel like he’s going back to his first days on dwts and I’m here for it 👏 ❤️🙌.”

The opinions seemed a bit more varied in the “Dancing with the Stars” Subreddit.

“Yeah, I don’t like it. He needs hair,” one Redditor remarked. Another concurred, “Absolutely.”

“I love a buzz cut. Matures him a bit,” countered another Redditor.

A different poster wrote, “No Alan, no!”

“I am such a sucker for buzzed hair. I am one of the few people who thinks Travis Kelce looks better with short hair. And I also think Alan looks hot, 🤣🤣” read another Redditor’s response.

“Oh my. It’s okay, I still love him, 😍” wrote someone else.