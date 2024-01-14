DWTS Couple Gets Vulnerable About Tough Pregnancy

A former “Dancing with the Stars” couple shared updates on their family expansion, and they admitted it’s been a bit rough. Alexa and Carlos PenaVega competed on season 21 of DWTS, partnering with Mark Ballas and Witney Carson. The PenaVegas recently announced they were expecting their fourth child, and now, they gave fans a glimpse into how it’s going.

In a January 8 Instagram post promoting the video update, Carlos and Alexa shared, “We’re getting vulnerable and sharing how we are navigating all the ups and downs of this season.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Alexa PenaVegas Was a ‘Little Scared’ to Find out if She Was Pregnant Again

In November, the PenaVegas revealed in an Instagram post they were expecting again. The new baby will join big brothers Ocean and Kingston, along with big sister Rio.

On January 6, the couple posted a new video on their La Vida PenaVega YouTube channel and it included some pregnancy updates. At the beginning of the video, Alexa shared, “So the last few days I’ve been a little bit nauseous and I couldn’t really figure out why so I’m now going to take a pregnancy test.

Alexa added, “I may or may not be pregnant. Wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, but I do feel like my body is still healing” from her pregnancy with Rio.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant explained, “It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if I’m pregnant, that would be great. It’s a blessing. It’s amazing.”

At the same time, Alexa noted, “I think this time around I’m kind of a little scared to find out if I’m pregnant just because my body took the third pregnancy really, really hard.”

The pregnant mom of three indicated that the pregnancy with Rio had been quite difficult. “Between the varicose pains, between Rio being born early, there were a lot more pains throughout that whole pregnancy, random scares, there was even some crazy bleeding where I thought I lost Rio in the middle of the pregnancy, just a lot of ups and downs,” Alexa recalled.

She noted, however, that she isn’t “super fearful” and doesn’t live in fear. Alexa added, “I’m just kind of like okay, if we’re doing it again I want to be as prepared as possible but that’s where my faith in God has to really come in and I just have to trust that he’s got me and that all is right okay.”

At the time, Alexa shared with fans that she had taken four pregnancy tests. Ultimately, they indicated she was not pregnant. “Good. Now I’ve got to figure out why I’m nauseous,” she expressed.

Carlos & Alexa PenaVega Acknowledged This Pregnancy Has Been Difficult

Alexa didn’t explain how the timing of subsequently learning she was actually pregnant played out in the video. However, it seems Alexa’s initial instincts about being pregnant were right.

Jumping ahead a bit into the couple’s YouTube video, Carlos shared they were expecting their fourth baby. He mentioned their other three children and noted, “We love them dearly, but now we are about to welcome baby number four sometime next year we are so excited.”

During the video, Carlos and Alexa told viewers they were waiting to find out the gender of their next baby. However, he admitted he would like to know if they were expecting a boy or a girl.

“But if she wants to wait, we’ll wait,” Carlos shared. Alexa mentioned that perhaps she could have the doctor write the baby’s gender on a piece of paper. Then, she could give it directly to her husband, so he would know the gender and she wouldn’t. He thought that sounded like a cool idea.

The “Dancing with the Stars” veterans are excited for their fourth baby to come. However, Alexa admitted it’s been a rough pregnancy. “This has been probably the hardest pregnancy yet on me, on all of us,” she shared.

They noted she and the family had been dealing with colds for a long time. In general, though, the pregnancy had been mostly “uneventful.”