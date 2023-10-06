Mark Ballas Reveals Heartbreaking Family News: ‘A Different Kind of Sadness’

Retired “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Mark Ballas and his wife, musician BC Jean, revealed in June they were expecting a baby. In the months since then, they have given DWTS fans some fun glimpses into their journey with pregnancy.

The couple, who performs music together as Alexander Jean, has shared videos of Ballas finding out Jean was pregnant, as well as videos highlighting them letting others in on the big development. There have been baby bump updates, and the duo also shared a video of seeing their baby move for the first time on an ultrasound as well.

What the two did not share until now is that their joy over this pregnancy came after a previous miscarriage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mark Ballas & BC Jean Lost a Baby in 2022

On October 5, the couple shared the news in a post on their Alexander Jean Instagram page. The caption signaled they were releasing new music, and there was a link to it in the bio of their page. The caption also included, simply, “rainbow 🌈.”

The text at the beginning of the video read, “We lost a baby last year.” The couple explained, “Just when we thought we were in a good place to tell friends + family we received the heavy news that our little one wasn’t going to make it.”

Ballas and Jean noted, “We’ve both been through hard things in our lives but this was a different kind of sadness.” The loss inspired their new song, titled “Rainbow,” which they noted was “for anyone that has experienced loss in any form.”

As the American Pregnancy Association explained, a “rainbow baby” refers to “a healthy baby born after losing a baby to miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth, or neonatal death.” For those who embrace the term, the association noted, “It symbolizes hope, healing and something beautiful after a dark and turbulent time. This is much like the rainbow’s symbol of promise and light.”

The Couple Hopes the Song Helps Others With Similar Losses

The video featured Ballas and Jean performing part of their new song “Rainbow.” They wrote, “We hope it brings whoever listens some kind of peace & reminds you that a rainbow isn’t far behind.”

The clip showed the two outdoors during a dark night, looking out in the darkness as a full moon shone brightly in the sky. Ballas strummed a guitar as Jean sang a portion of the lyrics, with her sizable bare baby bump showing.

“Give me some good news, something to look forward to. Nothing I could do would put the life back into you. I don’t know what to say, life is pretty strange, like rain in mid July. It’s funny, in a way, how quickly it can change, but a rainbow ain’t far behind. I’ll be alright, healing just takes time, right?”

Fans and several of Ballas’ “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues showed their love via the comments section of the Instagram post.

Keo Motsepe, Pasha Pashkov, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy all posted emoji signaling their support for the couple. Mindy Arnold, the mother of pros Rylee Arnold and Lindsay Arnold, wrote, “Love you both so much and so excited for what’s coming–pure joy.”

A number of the duo’s fans shared stories of their own experiences with pregnancy losses and subsequent rainbow babies.

“Whew. Chills. My rainbow babies are 12 and 9 now but those 3 babies I did not get to meet stay with me. BC your voice always touches my soul. Sooo happy for you and your rainbow baby,” shared one supporter.

“Beautiful. I went through that in 2020 and 2021. That loss and sadness is indescribable. My rainbow was born last year and is almost 11 months old,” added another.

“Thank you for putting such beautiful words to a topic that is so hard to talk about… This song is just [what] I needed for my healing heart,” noted someone else.

“So heartbreaking, heartfelt and beautiful. Thank you for sharing this part of yourselves,” read another comment.