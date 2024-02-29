DWTS Host ‘Devastated’ Over Heartbreaking Loss

Alfonso Ribeiro is mourning the loss of a beloved family friend just a few months after the death of her husband.

On February 28, 2024, the “Dancing with the Stars” host posted a photo of Stacy Wakefield, the widow of late former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield.

In the caption, Ribeiro shared the sad news that Stacy passed away just five months after the death of her husband Tim. Ribeiro also sent love to the Wakefield children, Trevor and Brianna.

“I’m once again devastated,” the DWTS host captioned the photo. “Stacy Wakefield has passed away. We lost Tim back in October and I can’t believe what the family is going through. Brianna and Trevor we are here for you. Stacy was surrounded by her family. #RIPstacywakefield.”

Stacy Wakefield Died From Pancreatic Cancer Less Than 5 Months After Her Husband’s Death

The heartbreaking news of Stacy Wakefield’s death was shared on the Red Sox Instagram story on Feb. 28. According to Yahoo Sports, Stacy Wakefield died at her home in Massachusetts after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The mother of two was 53 years old and was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her death.

“The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken,” the Wakefield family said in a statement. “We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

Ribeiro’s wife, Angela, also posted about the loss of Stacy Wakefield. She captioned a photo of her and her husband posing with the Wakefields. “Crazy to think that five short months ago I posted this same photo after the passing of our friend @timwakefield49,” she wrote. “Today we lost his wife, Stacy. This is a hard one to process…what a beautiful soul she was on every level. I am absolutely gutted for their family. Sending prayers and so much love to @brianna.wake and Trevor. We love you guys.💔”

Alfonso Ribeiro Posted About Tim Wakefield’s Death in October 2023

Alfonso Ribiero and Tim Wakefield were both avid golfers. As recently as July 2023, they played in celebrity golf tournaments together.

According to the New York Times, Tim Wakefield passed away in October 2023 at age 57 after suffering a seizure following surgery for brain cancer. Wakefield played 19 years in the MLB, per CBS News. He pitched for the Boston Red Sox from 1995 to 2011 and won two World Series championships with the team.

Following Tim Wakefield’s death, Ribeiro posted a photo of him with the MLB star as they posed at Fenway Park in Boston. “I am absolutely devastated right now. #RIP @timwakefield49 you will truly be missed,” he wrote of his late friend.

Angela Ribeiro shared the same photo she would use to mourn Tim Wakefield’s wife’s death just five months later. “Absolutely gutted right now. Complete disbelief. I have no words,” Angela captioned the photo of the foursome during happier times. “@timwakefield49 you were a beautiful soul with a heart of gold. Sending so much love to Stacy, Trevor & Brianna.💔

