DWTS Pro Shares Big News After Husband’s Tragic Death

A former “Dancing With the Stars” pro is honoring her late husband by releasing a book the two worked on together before he died.

On May 4, 2023, Allison Holker shared that she and Stephen “tWitch” Boss wrote a children’s book together in 2021 and she has decided to release it. Boss died by suicide in December 2022.

“It brings me so much joy to be able to share this with you. Stephen and I created this book in the Summer of 2021 in hopes that it spreads kindness and hope. I am so proud of what our family made and to continue that legacy and light. Our family more then [sic] ever believes that we can KEEP DANCING THROUGH,” she captioned an Instagram post.

The book features illustrations of the whole family, including Holker and Boss’ three kids, Weslie Fowler, 14, (whom Boss adopted), Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

“I’d always had a dream of coming out with a children’s book. It was from years ago when I had Weslie,” Holker told People magazine. “Then a couple years ago, I was like, ‘Let’s do it!’ Let’s show who we are and put it in story form,” she added.

The book will be released on January 16, 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Shared Their Support of the New Book

Holker and Boss’ children’s book is very special to their family as it encourages positivity.

“We wanted the book to reflect our family’s values about spreading kindness and hope, our mottoes and daily affirmations. And what a joy it was to work on,” reads a note written by Holker.

Several of her friends and colleagues from “Dancing With the Stars” showed their support of the book in the comments section of the post.

“Love this Allison,” wrote Derek Hough and Kym Johnson.

“This is precious,” ballroom pro Alan Bersten added.

“I am so proud of you!!! THIS IS BEAUTIFUL!!! And exactly right… we keep dancing. To get the bad out, and let the good in… love you all,” season 22 competitor and “Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin said.

“This is so special! Proud of you,” read a comment from pro dancer Hayley Erbert.

Dozens of fans also commented on the post, letting Holker know that they’re looking forward to buying the book and sharing it with their families.

Allison Holker Has Been Focused on Her Children in the Wake of the Family Tragedy

Following the sudden death of her husband, Holker has been doing her best to stay strong for her kids.

“My kids and I always had such a strong unit, but at this time there is just a different bond that we share. I always want to make sure that they see me really strong for them, but it’s been amazing to see that my kids are also there for me now,” Holker told People magazine in her first interview since Boss death.

“I’m so proud of them, and of how they’re willing to feel and communicate with me. They’re open to asking me questions, and we try to find our way together. Sometimes it breaks my heart that they have to feel that pressure to take care of me, but that’s a true testament to Stephen, because that’s what he would have done,” she added.

Holker also told the outlet that she and Boss let their kids be a part of the creative process when it came to “Keep Dancing Through.”

“Now that the book is finished, I am so proud of what we made, and how it encapsulates our family, how you can feel the real love and joy running through every page. I hope reading it sends a little joy and love to all of you,” a note written by Holker (that is included in the book) reads, in part.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

