Allison Holker Busts a Move With ‘My Loves’

For months after former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker lost her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, she held off on dancing.

DWTS fans know that Holker and Boss regularly shared fun videos on their social media pages of them dancing together, and after his death, she needed some time before sharing videos showing her dancing without him. Boss died by suicide in December 2022, reported TMZ, and Holker later opened up about Boss’ issues with depression.

In May, the former “Dancing with the Stars” pro told People she had not danced since Boss’ death. “Dancing with him was so special. I haven’t danced yet. That’s gonna be a big step for me, but I know that I’ll get there,” Holker explained. She added, “He’s guiding me on this path.”

Allison Holker Is Dancing Again

On August 26, Holker posted her first dancing video on Instagram since Boss’ death. “Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” pro detailed. Next came a couple of posts that included Holker’s oldest daughter, Weslie, and now it was time for her younger two kids to share the spotlight with her.

On September 16, Holker posted a video in honor of National Dance Day. It featured Holker dancing with her two youngest children, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3. She captioned the post “Dancing with my loves for national dance day!!”

The trio busted out their best moves to “Paint the Town Red” by Doja Cat. Maddox and Zaia dressed up for the fun family moment, wearing matching Spider-Man costumes.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro had some choreography ready to do for herself, but Maddox and Zaia did their own thing. In fact, Zaia quickly bowed out of the performance. Maddox, however, seemed quite in sync with his mom and enjoyed the moment.

Fans Love Seeing the Former DWTS Star Dance Again

Many of Holker’s followers adored seeing her dancing with Maddox and Zaia and showered her with love and support. In just three days, more than 214,000 people “liked” the post and over 2,000 notes poured into the comments section. “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba commented with a red heart emoji, and Holker replied back with “love you,” and many fans seemed to feel the same way.

“Love Love Love!! Love to see your kiddos finding the joy in dance that their parents have,” noted one supporter.

“I love SEEING YOUR SMILE and your DANCING again,” added another.

“You are the definition of strength through grief and joy that coexists at the same time,” someone else detailed.

Some of Holker’s followers have noticed she has been using a different space for her new dance videos. Most of Holker and Boss’ dance videos were filmed on their outdoor patio, or sometimes in their living room. These three new videos show Holker in a different corner of her home.

“I love this angle of your house or space. Kids and you aren’t just surviving. Y’all are thriving. Way to go, strong mama,” wrote one fan who had noticed the different dance spot.

“How can you not just LOVE this…doing exactly what HIS DADDY would want them to do,” suggested someone else, who also loved to see Maddox dancing with his mom.