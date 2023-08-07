DWTS Fans Think Allison Holker’s Kids Look Just Like tWitch on Disney World Trip

Allison Holker spent some quality time with her three kids in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, over the summer. The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared some photos from the trip on her Instagram feed on August 1, 2023.

The family vacation marks the first that Holker has taken with her little ones, publicly, since the sudden death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, in December 2022.

In the photos, Holker posed with her kids in front of Cinderella Castle and got some really special pictures of Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, meeting Mickey Mouse and going on some rides. Fans really seemed to enjoy seeing the whole family smiling and having fun — especially Zaia, who was overcome with joy when she got to meet the Mouse. Also in the photos was Holker’s oldest daughter, Weslie, 15.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think That Maddox & Zaia Look Just Like Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss as They’ve Gotten Older

Over the past few months, Holker has been slowly getting back into posting on social media and updating her fans on her life. It hasn’t been an easy road, but she has been focused on her kids and it’s really helped get her through.

As Holker continues to open up and share photos of her kids, fans are getting to watch them grow and change. On their trip to Disney World, many pointed out just how much Maddox and Zaia have grown — and how much they both look like their dad.

“Your son is looking more and more like his dad with that hair cut,” one person wrote.

“How beautiful. I see so much of Steven in the littles. Such beauty,” another said.

“Your son looks soooo much like twitch. I’m sure his shining down and watching over all of you. Much blessings to you all,” a third comment read.

“Her face with Mickey! She looks like daddy. Beautiful family Allison,” a fourth person added.

Allison Holker Is Keeping Stephen Boss’ Memory Alive

Boss was found dead in a motel room not too far from the home he shared with his family, TMZ previously reported.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker captioned her first Instagram post following her husband’s death.

As Holker has been rebuilding her life and picking up the pieces, it’s clear that Boss isn’t too far from her mind.

“Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was,” she told People magazine in May 2023. “I could allow myself to go to a really dark place right now, and that would be valid and fine. But I want to choose a different way for myself and the kids,” she added.

On June 18, 2023, Holker shared an old photo of her family, including Boss, in black-and-white on her Instagram feed.

“We love you Stephen forever and always,” she captioned the post. The picture sits among the new memories that Holker has been making as she moves forward with her life.

