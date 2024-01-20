DWTS Alum Open to Finding Love Again After Spouse’s Tragic Death

Former “Dancing with the Stars” dancing professional Allison Holker is opening about about moving forward after an incredibly difficult year.

In December 2022, Holker’s husband of 11 years, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide. Now, Holker is releasing a children’s book, the last project she worked on with Boss before his death. In promoting the book, the former DWTS star is also sharing insight into what the past year has been like as well as what her focus is going forward.

During the January 18 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files,” Holker was asked if she would be open to finding love with a new partner. She admitted she has been asked this a lot, and provided the best answer she could.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker Isn’t Looking for Love but Isn’t Avoiding It Either

Holker said that before she could even consider finding love with a new partner, she had to heal. “I think the first thing I had to do for myself this last year, a big thing, cuz it was hard, it was very hard for me to learn to like myself again, to learn to love myself.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro continued, “Then also, could I like someone else again, could I love someone else again” while still liking and loving someone else, referring to Boss.

She noted, “It’s a very complex situation I found myself in.” As much as she loved, and still loves, Boss, Holker recognized, “At the end of the day I love life.”

“I feel like for me, the kind of life I like to live, the outlook I have on life, it took me a long time to accept all of those things,” Holker noted in considering what her future looks like.

All of that said, in terms of finding love again, Holker replied, “So would I shy away from it? No. Am I looking for it? I don’t know.”

She summed it up by sharing, “I’m definitely not shying away from it but I’m not looking for it.”

Throughout her time on “The Viall Files,” Holker talked about how she still feels Boss’ presence. She mentioned that she still talks to him regularly, and she acknowledged doing a lot of difficult work to move forward.

“I had so many dark spaces I was in, that I had to be in for so many different reasons,” Holker noted. She continued, “I had to work through all these different processes of all these different things, but I have. I’ve worked through them and I… we’ll see what happens.”

Holker also shared that the loss of Boss is “still a huge part of us.” She added, though, that it “doesn’t define us.” She opened up about activities all three of the couple’s children are pursuing and indicated they all have things they are looking forward to doing.

The dancer said the love she had with Boss was “the most abundant love.” Having been the recipient of that abundant love is “The only reason I feel the grief and the trauma and the lows that I have felt from this last year.”

“I had 13 years with this beautiful man Stephen who inspired me every single day and gave me so much love,” Holker explained. She mentioned the love he gave their children and all he taught her, and he “truly was and still in my eyes is still so great.”

Despite the utter heartbreak Boss’ death left her with, Holker noted what she had with him, “Only makes me see the beauty of love. I don’t shy away from it now.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” dancer added, “Nothing about this experience has made me push away from the love of life and the gratitude of life.