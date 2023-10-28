Allison Holker Honors Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on ‘Emotional & Beautiful Night’

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker lost her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss in December 2022, leaving her family along with millions of fans heartbroken. Holker has slowly started doing activities reminiscent of her time with Boss, like dancing again, and a recent appearance gave her a “full circle moment.”

On October 18, Holker attended the Industry Dance Awards event and had a wonderful time. On October 25, she posted about the evening on her Instagram page and explained why it was a deeply emotional night for her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker Presented an Award Honoring Her Husband

The Instagram post Holker shared included several photos from the red carpet of the Industry Dance Awards event. She wore a floor-length, strapless black gown with a wide bow across the chest.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer added sparkly black heels and a black handbag to round out the look and she posed on the red carpet with some familiar faces. Julianne Hough was there, as was former contestant JoJo Siwa.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Holker explained why the event meant so much to her. “An emotional and beautiful night… Just one year ago to the day my love Stephen tWitch Boss presented me with the award of New Media Influencer.”

Holker shared that Boss had given “A beautiful speech I will never forget in front of our biggest inspirations, leaders, peers, family and friends.” At the Industry Dance Awards this year, Holker was the one presenting an award. In this case, it was the first “LEGACY OF HOPE AWARD on behalf of my beautiful Stephen twitch boss.”

She continued, “We love you and will continue inspiring and moving from love with your wonderful legacy.”

Trey Rich Presented Holker Her Award in 2022 As Boss Gave a Speech

The first recipient of the award created to honor Boss went to Trey Rich. “You are so deserving of this honor and I will continue to be a source of light and assistance to you and your bright future,” Holker wrote of Rich.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” dancer noted that presenting the award was a “full circle moment” for her. It turns out, Rich “Handed me my award last year and now I’m honoring him and his future now!”

In October 2022, Holker posted photos on Instagram showing her at the Industry Dance Awards with Boss by her side. “So incredibly grateful and humbled,” she wrote of receiving the award. Holker added, “It was a wonderful night and so beautiful to have my own husband present me with the award!”

Holker closed out her caption by addressing Rich, writing, “I see such a light in you and I’m excited for you to be seen as the star you are. Sending you all love and light.”

Rich posted several photos from the evening on his Instagram page. He wrote he was “Beyond honored to receive the first ever Stephen Twitch Boss legacy of hope scholarship.” He added that Boss “was a force to be reckoned with and a role model to EVERYONE. An inspiration to all and will be forever.”

Fans & Colleagues Gave Holker Plenty of Support

Holker’s Instagram post received a lot of love from fans and colleagues. Hough commented with a row of red heart emoji and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Chrishell Stause used several crown emoji in her comment.

Rich commented on Holker’s post, writing, “Thank you Allison. I will continue to honor your husband and set a brighter future for our next generation.”

“The courage it took to be even there. I admire you so much. Your courage can not be compared with anybody or anything,” a supporter noted.

“Missing your beautiful Twitch❤️ You are so brave 💗😘,” another fan commented.