Allison Holker Is Officially Moving On Following tWitch’s Sudden Death

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Allison Holker is moving on, 10 months after the death of her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

On December 13, 2022, the beloved DJ and producer from Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show died by suicide at age 40. Holker had been married to Boss since 2013 and they shared kids Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

Nearly one year after Boss’ death, Holker, 35, has decided to move away from the home that she shared with her late husband, TMZ reported on October 17. The dancer has traded her home of four years for a larger farmhouse-style abode, according to the Robb Report.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker Put Her Family Home on the Market For $1 Million More Than She & tWitch Paid For It

In October 2023, Holker listed her Encino, California, home she shared with Boss for $3,795,00, TMZ reported. The celebrity couple paid $2.75 million when they purchased the home in 2019, according to the outlet.

The listing, posted by Sotheby’s Real Estate, reveals that the 4,600-square-foot home was built in 2018 and has a modern layout. In addition to 5 en suite bathrooms, the house features a large gourmet chef’s kitchen with a butler’s pantry, three stunning fireplaces, and an outdoor kitchen area with a pool and spa.

Fans have seen glimpses of the home on Holker and Boss’s social media pages. The couple often posted dance videos from their living room and back patio.

In 2021, Holker and Boss teamed up with Pottery Barn to decorate their home. At the time, Holker told People magazine that her busy family needed a home base that could serve as a sanctuary.

“My family, we’re constantly on the go, we’re constantly working,” the Emmy-nominated dancer said. “So I really wanted the home to feel like a sanctuary for us where it was our safe space where we could breathe together and just create memories in this really warm space. And that’s exactly what it feels like.”

“I look at our space and it just feels like a space for all of us,” she said at the time, noting that she told her husband, “It actually feels like this is what our home was always supposed to be.”

Allison Holker Paid $5 Million for a New Home for Her & Her Kids

As TMZ was reporting that Holker had listed the house she shared with tWitch, the Robb Report revealed on October 17 that Holker purchased a modern farmhouse for just shy of $5 million in the nearby Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

According to the outlet, the 5,800 square feet is a newly built home that features six bedrooms, seven baths, and a large indoor/outdoor living space. It also includes a movie theater, gym, office, and guest house on a nearly half-acre property.

Holker appears to be dancing in her new home in her most recent Instagram photos and Tik Tok videos. Her last Instagram post from the home she shared with tWitch was in June.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Suzanne Somers Dead at 76