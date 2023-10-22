Former DWTS Pro ‘Overwhelmed’ in Return to the Ballroom

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker returned to the ballroom on October 17, 2023. Holker was in the audience to cheer on the dancers, marking the first time she’s been in attendance since her husband’s tragic death in December 2022.

“Being back at @dancingwiththestars for Disney night was magical,” Holker captioned an Instagram post.

“I was met with so much love, support and so many incredibly needed perfect hugs. Seeing all the beautiful faces of my friends and people that have been a major part of my life was something really special. And genuinely am so proud all my super talented friends it was a pleasure to cheer everyone on. Finally, I was overwhelmed with feelings and reminders of how much dance means to me. Dance is my second home,” she added.

Holker is best-known from her time on “So You Think You Can Dance.” She joined the DWTS cast in 2014 and competed on four seasons of the show. She never won a Mirrorball Trophy, but made it to the semifinals with Riker Lynch on season 20.

DWTS Fans Reacted to Allison Holker’s Return

For the most part, fans were really happy to see Holker in the ballroom, even if it was just in the audience. Many have commented on how great it has been to see the professional dancer excel at life in the wake of tragedy.

“Dance is not only your life, it’s your therapy. SO happy for you, that you’ve been able to fully embrace it again,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are very beautiful and the glue that holds your children together. Much love and deep respect,” someone else added.

“I’m so happy for you that you were in your happy place! The camera caught the perfect profile of you! Pretty as always,” a third person said.

“Honestly you were one of my favorite pros- so very creative and you always danced with so much joy,” a fourth comment read.

Allison Holker Danced With Her Friends

When the cameras weren’t rolling, Holker caught up with some of her pals, including Derek Hough, for a quick choreographed dance.

“Absolutely adore my friends. Had to hit a dance while at @dancingwiththestars!! Thank you for the smiles, laughs and dance,” she captioned a video of the group’s number. She put the moves to the song “I’ll Be Missing You,” by Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, and 112.

Fans loved seeing Holker smiling and having fun.

“You shine Allison…..the brightest. You are Such a beautiful example for us all,” read one of the comments on post.

Holker used to dance with her husband Stephen “tWitch” boss before he died. The two would often post their dances on social media to share with fans. Following tWitch’s death, Holker admitted that she wasn’t quite ready to start dancing again.

In August 2023, however, she took a big step.

“Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe,” Holker captioned an Instagram post.

