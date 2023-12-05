Former DWTS Pro Moves on Following Husband’s Death

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker is officially moving on to the next chapter in her life.

According to TMZ, the home that Holker shared with her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has sold for $3.5 million. The Encino-area home featured six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Holker and Boss purchased the pad in 2019, a few months after it was built.

Boss died by suicide in December 2022.

“No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn’t want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector,” Holker told People magazine in her first interview since Boss’ death.

Allison Holker Moved to Studio City After Her Husband’s Death

Boss was found dead in a motel room not too far from the home that he shared with Holker and their two young children (she also has an older daughter from a previous relationship).

A few months after he died, Holker decided to move out of Encino and to Studio City for a fresh start. She quietly purchased a $5 million home in October 2023, according to the Robb Report.

“Newly built in 2023, the two-story home boasts six bedrooms and seven baths a little more than 5,800 square feet of living space adorned throughout with hardwood floors, high ceilings, designer lighting and glass doors offering seamless indoor-outdoor environs. Amenities include a movie theater, fitness room and an office, as well as a separate guest house sporting a kitchenette and full bath,” according to the outlet.

She now lives in the home with her three kids and recently hosted her first Thanksgiving there.

Allison Holker Started Filming Dance Videos Again After Her Move

Followers of Holker and Boss know that the two used to post choreographed dance videos on social media. However, after Boss died, Holker found it challenging to bring herself to dance again.

“Dancing with him was so special. I haven’t danced yet. That’s gonna be a big step for me, but I know that I’ll get there. He’s guiding me on this path,” Holker told People. She and Boss first met on “So You Think You Can Dance.” Dancing was a big part of both of their lives together and as individuals.

In August 2023, eight months after Boss’ death, Holker danced again. She uploaded a video to her Instagram feed and wrote a candid caption to accompany it.

“Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Holker has posted quite a few dance videos in the time since, even teaming up with her daughter, Weslie for a fun dance party in the bathroom that was shared on November 26, 2023.

“She really is my MINI ME,” Holker captioned the post, tagging her daughter.

