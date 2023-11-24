Allison Holker Surrounded by Friends on First Thanksgiving Without tWitch

Allison Holker was surrounded by friends for her first Thanksgiving without her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared photos and videos from the day as she was surrounded by those who love her and support her through and through. She started off her day with an ice bath, sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories. From there, she got together with a big group of friends, who came to her home to share a meal — and plenty of laughs.

Holker’s husband died by suicide in December 2022.

Allison Holker Appeared Happy on Thanksgiving Day

Holker hosted the holiday and spent it with a few familiar faces, including her season 21 dance partner, Andy Grammer.

“Hosting Thanksgiving is one of my absolute favorite things to do. I love bringing loved ones together to celebrate love, joy and our gratitude for life and the beautiful relationships we all have. My heart was beaming so bright last night from being able to squeeze my friends so tightly … we shared in memories … in smiles and so much laughter. A night I will treasure for ever,” she captioned an Instagram post on November 23, 2023.

Many of Holker’s other friends and her fans commented on the post, wishing her a happy Thanksgiving.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Looks like so much fun! Wish we could’ve been there,” Hayley Erbert wrote.

“Good to see you and your beautiful family so happy,” read another comment.

“Happy Thanksgiving @allisonholker to you and your family and friends. That sounds amazing and it is very inspiring. I’m a single mom and my boys are with their dad for Thanksgiving this year, when I’m with them tomorrow, we will make our fun Thanksgiving memories,” a third person said.

“Keep on smiling and keep your ‘Head to the Sky’ you and your beautiful family are loved by many. Glad you shared a Great Thanksgiving with family and friends. Keep on dancing, I luv when you dance, you sparkle and shine,” someone else added.

Allison Holker Has Listed Her Home for Sale

Less than one year after Boss’ sudden death, Holker listed the home they previously shared together for sale.

According to People magazine, the home, which was built in 2018, was purchased by Holker and Boss in 2019 and completely renovated in 2021. The Encino pad was listed for $3.8 million, and is currently under contract, according to the listing agent.

Holker purchased a $5 million modern farmhouse in Studio City, according to the Robb Report.

“Newly built in 2023, the two-story home boasts six bedrooms and seven baths a little more than 5,800 square feet of living space adorned throughout with hardwood floors, high ceilings, designer lighting and glass doors offering seamless indoor-outdoor environs. Amenities include a movie theater, fitness room and an office, as well as a separate guest house sporting a kitchenette and full bath,” the outlet reports.

It appears as though Holker celebrated Thanksgiving in her new home — making new memories with her loved ones.

