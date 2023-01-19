DWTS Family Rallies Around Pro After the Death of One of Their Own

The “Dancing With the Stars” family lost one of its own on December 13 when Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 13, as first reported by TMZ. Boss once performed on “Dancing With the Stars” with his wife Allison Holker, who was a pro partner on the show for five seasons.

His loss was felt throughout the entertainment community, and Holker has been devastated by her husband’s death, as evidenced in her social media posts and statement to People following his death.

The “Dancing With the Stars” family has been rallying around her with messages of love and support.

Allison Holker Posted a Video of Her Dancing With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Captioned, ‘Our Love Language’

In her latest Instagram post, Holker put up a video of the two of them dancing together on their patio. Anyone who follows the Boss family on Instagram and TikTok knows that they frequently had family dance parties, or filmed routines by Holker and Boss and put them out in the world to brighten everyone’s day.

In the comments, the “Dancing With the Stars” family is offering her messages and memories about Boss.

“We honestly think about your family daily. You’re always in our thoughts, Allison. Keep sharing these, they’re beautiful ❤️,” wrote pro Peta Murgatroyd.

Pro-turned-judge Derek Hough wrote, “Memory is strong and forever ❤️🙏🏼.”

Choreographers Tabitha and Napoleon, known professional as “NappyTabs,” wrote, “Oh my heart!!!! We love you. Love him. Love your language.”

Other “Dancing With the Stars” family members who left hearts on the post include Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Carrie Ann Inaba, Heather Morris, and Nikki and Brie Bella, plus celebrities Faith Ford, Dave Scott, Aubrey Fisher, Cat Cora, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

The fans were also quick to offer their memories of someone who touched them that they didn’t even know personally.

“I miss him and I’m a stranger. Thinking of you and your sweet children often. He was an incredible, beautiful light,” wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote, “I hope you are immersed in people and resources to help you navigate this new journey… the love of the world is being sent to you but this journey is not one anyone should tackle alone. Trying to understand, to grieve, to heal, to mother and to survive… I know it must feel soooo heavy some days and on those days and all the others I pray that you have the right people to lighten the load. There are angels amongst us, I pray you receive all their love and as much as you (and the world) adores your love language I hope you find new reasons to dance and to love and to laugh in the not so distant future. So much love to you.”

“I’m a fan of you both since SYTYCD and it warms my heart to see the outpouring of love and support from all your fans, friends, family, dancers, choreographers , actors and more. You and your family in our prayers daily. Praying for your peace. 💕🙏🏼,” wrote a third fan.

As that last fan mentioned, Holker and Boss met on season seven of “So You Think You Can Dance.” They married in 2013 and share three children — Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Holker Also Posted a Video Full of Memories

The post prior to the most recent dance video was a montage of her with Boss set to Rihanna’s song “Lift Me Up.” In the caption, Holker said that they will “forever remember” Boss as the “true beacon of light” that he was.

Holker’s full caption reads:

To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.

“A true icon. We love you, Allison,” wrote Hough in the comments.

Hough’s sister and former pro and judge on “Dancing With the Stars” Julianne Hough added, “He left his legacy in and with all of you Allison ❤️ Love you.”

“Dancing With the Stars” host and former Mirrorball champ Alfonso Ribeiro simply wrote, “We love you.”

“An icon and an inspiration that lives on through all of you. Sending you and your family so much love Allison. 🤍,” wrote pro Sharna Burgess.

Former pro and Boss’s “So You Think You Can Dance” castmate Chelsie Hightower wrote, “😢😢 sending so much love to you ❤️❤️ love you.”

Contestants and pros Sabrina Bryan, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Chrishell Stause, Keo Motsepe, Sasha Farber, David Alan Grier, and Carrie Ann Inaba also left comments.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has also been remembering Boss on her Instagram, posting something remembering him every day from when he died until January 6. Boss was the in-house DJ on her show from 2014 to when the show ended its run in 2022.

On one video of their final show, she wrote, “I will forever be grateful that the show ended with tWitch by my side,” and on December 23, she shared a tearful video talking about how hard this has been for everyone who knew him.

DeGeneres says in the message:

Hey, everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it and we will never make sense of it and the holidays are hard, I think, anyway. But to honor tWitch, I think the best thing we can do is laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honor him, is we do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing. He loved music, he loved games, so we do that. And I know it seems hard, it seems impossible, but that’s how we honor him. Hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we’re there for them and check in on people. So happy holidays everybody. I know it’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light, as everybody in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honor him and think about him and send love to one another.

On her other tribute posts to Boss, DeGeneres wrote, “He was kind. He was beautiful. He was smart. He was so funny,” and “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”