The Entertainment World Mourns ‘An Unimaginable Loss’

The entertainment world mourned a tremendous loss this week when Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 13, which was first reported by TMZ. Boss was the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 until 2022 and as such, DeGeneres posted a tribute to her dear friend.

Ellen DeGeneres Says She is ‘Heartbroken’ Over tWitch’s Death

In an emotional Instagram post that featured a photo of DeGeneres and Boss sharing a hug on set, the talk show host said that she loved Boss with all of her heart.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” wrote DeGeneres.

In the comments, many celebrities left words of support, condolences and disbelief.

“I cannot believe this,” wrote OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

Actress Ellie Kemper wrote, “Sending much love. He was such a kind person.”

Frequent “Ellen DeGeneres Show” guest Sophia Grace wrote, “So heartbreaking.”

Actor Daryl Mitchell wrote, “When I first met twitch, he gave me my flowers, here’s to you brother🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹.”

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through,” wrote singer Justin Timberlake on Twitter, adding, “Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.”

TV host Arisa Cox added, “Devastating news. An unimaginable loss for his family, to the world of dance and to the world, period. Rest in power TWitch.”

Actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote on Twitter, “Man, I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears. So sorry Boss family. Stay strong.”

Comedian Ken Jeon posted a video of himself dancing with tWitch and simply wrote, “Love you so much, Twitch.”

Director Jon Chu wrote, “You were love in human form. You brought light into every room you walked into… and your moves were other worldly… but it is your heart that was your true superpower. I am devastated and heartbroken. I can’t even type. You will ALWAYS be our Superman.”

Olympic gymnast and “Dancing With the Stars” champ Laurie Hernandez wrote, “So heartbreaking. tWitch was an inspiration to so many, and in so many worlds – but especially to the dancing world. A true trailblazer and light. He will be deeply missed. sending love to Allison and the entire family.”

“Shocked and saddened to hear the news of @official_tWitch death. Twitch was a warm, joyful, and loving person that I had the honor of working with on TV a bit. Always the most genuine and down to earth and humble energy. Sending his family my deepest sympathies. #RIPTwitch,” wrote singer and “American Idol” runner-up Adam Lambert.

FOX Sports analyst and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho wrote, “I’ve never known a man to radiate joy the way tWitch did. Every time we connected the only thing that could exceed the laughter were the smiles. tWitch, your last message to me said, ‘sending love and light always.’ You better believe I’m holding you to that.”

“The world lost the brightest light @official_tWitch 💔 Always remember that behind smiles, you might not know what someone is going through. 😔 Check in on those you love this holiday season and call or text 988 if you or someone you know needs support,” wrote socialite Paris Hilton.

NBA superstar Dwyane Wade tweeted a video of them dancing together and wrote, “Anyone who’s had an encounter with tWitch is hurting hearing this news today. 🙏🏿 Grateful to have had this moment with you in your light.”

Boss Was Married to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Allison Holker

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker met Stephen “tWitch” Boss on “So You Think You Can Dance” season seven. They were married in 2013 and celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary three days before his death.

She and Boss were the parents to three children – daughter Weslie, 14, from Holker’s previous relationship, whom Boss adopted, and son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3.

Actress Jodie Sweetin, whose kids are friends with Boss’s kids and who also went to college with him, told “Entertainment Tonight” in an interview immediately following tWitch’s death, “I’m still in a lot of shock. My daughter is really close with Weslie, his daughter, and our kids went to school together and he and I went to college together and… it’s a lot. I just texted [Allison], I don’t expect anything in return, I just wanted her to know she’s loved. He’s such a talent and such an amazing, warm, wonderful heart and he will be greatly, greatly missed.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or is in a crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.