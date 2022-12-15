Inside Allison Holker & Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Love Story

The sudden death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has fans and celebrity friends in mourning.

On December 13, 2022, the beloved DJ and producer from Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running talk show was found dead of an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles hotel.

Boss, who was just 40 years old, was married to former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Allison Holker. Fans had watched as the couple’s love story blossomed over the past decade.

Here’s what you need to know about their love story:

Allison Holker & Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Met in 2010 on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Holker and Boss both had dance backgrounds. According to TMZ, Boss rose to fame when he landed as runner-up on the Fox dancing competition “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008. Two years later, he met fellow dancer Holker when they were both all-stars on the show.

In 2012, Holker told Dance Spirit that upon first sight she thought Boss was “the cutest guy ever” and “his personality was so fun.” She also made “like 10 moves” on him, but said he at first didn’t pick up on it. “I was completely oblivious to it. I’m really thickheaded,” Boss joked in the interview.

According to People, things took a turn when the two shared a dance at the SYTYCD season 7 wrap party, and sparks flew. “We have been together ever since,” Boss said in February 2022.

Holker agreed that she knew immediately that Boss was her soulmate and that after dating just three weeks, she told him he was the “one.”

The two wed in 2013 after Boss proposed to his girlfriend of two years while they were on the set of a Microsoft commercial. You can see the emotional proposal below.

Holker and Boss wed on December 10, 2013, at “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator Nigel Lythgoe’s Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles, California, according to Entertainment Weekly.

SYTYCD alums and friends Travis Wall, Kathryn McCormick, Courtney Galiano, William Wingfield, Joshua Allen, and Comfort Fedoke were all in the wedding party, while “American Idol” alum Melinda Doolittle sang at the ceremony.

Boss and Holker also have three children together: Weslie, 14, who is Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, as well as their kids Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, according to Us Weekly.

Just one month before his death, Boss appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with his wife, when talk turned to the topic of expanding their family.

Holker admitted that she missed having a baby in the house and teased, “I think we’d love to start trying for another one.” Boss agreed that having another child was “a constant conversation” for him and Holker.

Allison Holker & Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Never Left the ‘Honeymoon Phase’ & Celebrated Their 9th Wedding Anniversary Days Before His Death

Boss and Holker were also known for their loving relationship. In October 2022, Holker told Ok magazine that after “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” ended, she was happy to get to spend even more time with her husband.

“We’re together all day every day and we are just living our best married life. I feel like we’re back in the honeymoon phase again!” she said. “People around us are like, ‘Oh my gosh, you guys are still in that lovey phase.’ We haven’t gotten out of it all!. …There’s not a day that goes by that either one of us do something for each other and we don’t say thank you for going the extra mile. We explore that in our relationship a lot.”

On December 10, 2022, Holker and Boss celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. Both stars posted photos from their wedding day on Instagram. Holker captioned a slideshow to say she was “grateful” for her marriage to Boss. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!” she wrote, adding that she would never take their love for granted.

Boss also posted photos of him and his wife dancing on their wedding day, with the caption, “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years.”

Following Boss’ death, Holker issued a statement to People in which said her late husband always led with “love and light.”

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” Holker added. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

