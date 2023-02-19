DWTS Pro Posts Emotional Video Message About Husband’s Sudden Death

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker has recorded her first video since her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 13, as first reported by TMZ.

Watch the emotional video message to her friends, fans, and loved ones below:

Allison Holker Wanted to Thank Everyone For Their Support

In the video, Holker is visibly emotional as she thanks everyone for the “stories and memories” they have been sharing with her about Boss, and how much hope that has given his family.

“I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family at this time. It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life and it’s brought us so much hope and inspiration,” said the dancer.

She went on to say that their family wants to continue to live their lives the way Boss did, by bringing people joy, though they realize that in the wake of his death, it is going to “feel a little bit different” for them.

“[Stephen] was someone that was just beautiful and he lived his life for love and he made you feel a certain way,” said Holker. “My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people’s homes from dance or love. And that’s not going to change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that to this day.

“I hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there. We can still move, and choose love and we can still choose grace and we can still choose kindness.”

She ended by saying that the support her family has received has gone a long for them in this difficult time. She also wants everyone out there to know how much they mean to the people in their lives too.

“I hope you guys remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world and continue to move from there. We love you guys,” said Holker.

Boss died on December 13 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is survived by Holker and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, and his mother, Connie Boss Alexander.

Holker’s Famous Friends & ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Left Many Messages of Support & Love

Holker was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” for seasons 19 to 21 and season 23. She and Boss performed on the show once in season 16 as well. Her “Dancing With the Stars” family has been sending her love and support on their social media and on hers, including this latest message.

Season 18 contestant Danica McKellar wrote, “I think about you and pray for you guys all the time. 🙏 It warms my heart to hear you’ll be continuing your life’s purpose, bringing joy to the world through dance. Just think of the inspiration you’ll bring to others when they see you summon the strength to dance through your pain… and find joy. Sending love to you!”

“You’re being so courageous, Allison! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are infinitely loved,” wrote former pro Anna Trebunskaya.

“Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt wrote, “Allison, we love YOU! And your family! And we will forever remember Stephen. Sending you a big hug.”

Season 17 contestant Corbin Bleu wrote, “We love you so much,” and pro-turned-judge Derek Hough also simply wrote, “We love you, Allison.”

Pro Jenna Johnson, former troupe member Britt Cherry, guest dancer Maddie Ziegler, and contestants Monique Coleman, Donald Driver, Ricki Lake and Tamar Braxton also all left messages, and so did many celebrities from outside the “Dancing With the Stars” world.

Boss’ colleague Ellen DeGeneres, for whom he was the in-house DJ on her talk show for eight years, wrote, “His light is still so bright. So is yours.”

Dancer and actress Jenna Dewan wrote, “Wrapping you and your family in love always.”

“Soooooooo much love to you and your family,” wrote actress Hilary Swank.

Comedian Loni Love wrote, “Damn it .. now I gotta learn the dances with you!!! ❤️❤️ you are so strong and thank you for helping me cope… I should be helping you but you are helping me more. Hugs.”

“Beautiful keep moving in love, you are right, that’s your purpose,” wrote journalist and former First Lady of California Maria Shriver.

Boss was laid to rest in a private funeral on January 4 in Los Angeles, then on February 11 a public memorial was held that hundreds of people attended, including DeGeneres, Hough, legendary dancer Debbie Allen, choreographer Wade Robson, country singer Mickey Guyton, and several “Dancing With the Stars” contestants including Wayne Brady, AJ McLean and Andy Grammer, who was Holker’s partner in season 21.