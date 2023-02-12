DWTS Family Gathers to Mourn the Death of 1 of Their Own

The “Dancing With the Stars” family got together for a public memorial service to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died in December.

Allison Holker & Their Children Welcomed Hundreds of Boss’s Friends to Celebrate His Life

According to multiple outlets, hundreds of friends gathered to celebrate Boss’ life and mourn his loss alongside his wife, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker, and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

According to People, Holker said during the service, “He was the light. He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”

Among the attendees were his former boss Ellen DeGeneres — Boss worked as the in-house DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 to 2022 when the show ended its run. Also there were “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough, season 31 contestant Wayne Brady, season 30 contestant AJ McLean, season 21 contestant Andy Grammer (who was Holker’s partner that season), and many cast and crew from “So You Think You Can Dance,” the dancing competition show on which Boss and Holker met.

People also reports that in addition to DeGeneres, the entire cast and crew from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was there, plus comedian Loni Love, choreographer Wade Robson, dance legend Debbie Allen, country artist Mickey Guyton, and Jeff Thacker, the man who officiated Boss and Holker’s wedding.

Guests were given wristbands with the name of Boss’s foundation on them, “Move With Kindness,” and were encouraged to donate to the organization in his name. Move With Kindness “aims to carry on the legacy of Stephen tWitch Boss by spreading love and mental health awareness,” according to the website.

After the Memorial, Hough Posted a Heartfelt Tribute to Instagram Mourning Boss

On Instagram, Hough posted a heartfelt and emotional message about his “dear friend” and being so inspired by the strength that Holker has shown during this time.

Hough wrote:

Today we honored and celebrated our dear friend. The love felt in the room was palpable, the speeches were pure and the celebration of his life was a rollercoaster of emotions. I have so much admiration for @allisonholker demonstrating grace, strength and courage during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for allowing us to share this vulnerable moment all together. We love you tWitch.

Pro Val Chmerkovskiy posted a tribute to his Instagram stories of a card that simply reads, “In loving memory of our friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. 1982-2022.”

Ellen DeGeneres posted a video montage of herself with Boss on the show and wrote, “Saturday is my day to post new videos, but today I was only thinking about my friend tWitch.”

Grammer posted a video when Boss died where he sang a tribute to his late friend and wrote, “TWITCH ❤️ A true light left this world. Thank you for all the goodness you brought into the world through your unique movement and insanely huge heart. I love you my friend.”

Boss died by suicide on December 14. He was laid to rest in a small, private funeral service on January 4, then remembered in more expansive memorial on February 11. But tributes also poured in immediately following his death from all across the entertainment landscape, from his “So You Think You Can Dance” family and from countless other celebrities whose lives he touched.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.