DWTS Pro’s Baby In a Cast After Getting Hurt

Some scary news for one former Dancing With the Stars pro and her family. Professional dancer Allison Holker’s baby daughter Zaia had to get a cast on her leg after injuring it recently. Here’s what you need to know about the injury and the Holker-Boss family, including a new project that launches later this month.

Zaia Had a ‘Little Spill’

In an Instagram video of Zaia doing her best to walk in a tiny purple cast, Holker wrote, “Babygirl Z had a little spill but she is handling it like a champion!!! Her baby cast comes off in a few days!! She is still chasing after her big brother Maddox.”

The Holker-Boss family’s famous friends were quick to jump in with words of encouragement.

Tera Perez wrote, “Awwww, sweet girl. Hope she heals quickly,” and Jenna Alvarez added, “She’s doing amazing.”

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant wrote, “Awe, she’s still cute!” and Dancing With the Stars alum Jodie Sweetin wrote, “Oh no! Poor baby Z!”

Author Moll Anderson wrote, “Oh my goodness! She is amazing! Strong, like the rest of your family.”

It certainly looks like Zaia has hardly slowed down since getting her cast. The toddler should be back joining in on family dance parties in no time.

Zaia is Allison and tWitch’s Third Child

Holker, who was a Dancing With the Stars pro partner for seasons 19, 20, 21, and 23, met her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss on So You Think You Can Dance season seven in 2010. They were married three years later.

In 2020, on the 53rd anniversary of landmark Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia, which outlawed laws banning interracial marriage, Boss paid tribute to the couple in the case, Mildred Jeter and Richard Loving, writing:

Love wins. 53 years ago today, our life together became a possibility. Forever turned into reality. Our family, our legacy. We couldn’t have gotten here without Mr. & Mrs. Loving. And just like their love for each other paved the way for change, I want for our love to do the same. To be a picture of hope. A picture of happiness. A picture that ACTUALLY looks like a really dope puzzle. Like, pieces that at one time were apart indefinitely, until someone said “nah, there’s a bigger picture here.” Building that picture takes patience. Humility. Focus. Optimism. Vision. Steadfastness. There’s also another picture that needs that kind of attention. The picture of all people in America, seen as just that, people. Love fights. Loving wins. So, strap your gloves on America. Let’s EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US spread the love and light of equality and do what’s right to make this a place where our kids don’t have to be scared to be the unique piece of this puzzle we live in.

Holker has a daughter named Weslie, 12, from a previous relationship that she never really speaks about publicly. In a 2012 interview with Dance Spirit, Holker did say that Boss became like Weslie’s “second daddy,” indicating that her biological father is still very much a part of Weslie’s life.

“It’s like she has a second daddy. Their relationship is so beautiful, it makes me want to cry. She loves him so much, and he is such a good example of what a man should be,” said Holker, with Boss adding, “She’s my little dude. She doesn’t like that I call her a dude, but she’s my little dude.”

Holker and Boss welcomed son Maddox in March 2016 and daughter Zaia in November 2019. They currently host Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings for Freeform and Disney+, and Holker also just announced that she is the host of HGTV and Discovery+ design show Design Star: Next Gen, a spinoff of the original HGTV Design Star. Boss will appear on the show as a guest expert alongside HGTV’s Jasmine Roth, Kim Myles, and JOnathan Scott, among others.

It will take place over six episodes, filmed inside a customized “design hub” that lets everyone be safe during the pandemic. The show premieres on HGTV and Discovery+ on February 24.

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

