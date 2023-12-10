Allison Holker Notes ‘Grief Never Ends’ Ahead of 1st Anniversary of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker has been making significant changes in her life over the past few months. The first anniversary of the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss is drawing near, and in a recent social media post, Holker got real about experiencing grief.

Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, noted the Los Angeles Times. In November, Holker and her three children moved into a new home, People shared. She listed the home she shared with Boss for sale in October.

When the house was put on the market, a source told People, “Allison and their kids are coping as well as expected, but they miss Stephen daily. They are doing their best to move forward and try to heal.”

Now, in addition to moving homes, the former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer has accepted a new job. Holker revealed on Instagram on December 5 that she will be a judge on season 18 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Despite the positive developments in Holker’s life, she is still navigating grief over Boss’ death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker Encourages Others to ‘Keep Believing & Keep Dancing Through’ Grief

On December 2, Holker took to Instagram to share some brief thoughts on grief. She wrote, “Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” dancer continued, “Keep believing and keep dancing through.”

Holker’s post received nearly 300,000 “likes” along with over 3,500 comments. Both fans and “Dancing with the Stars” cast veterans took to the comments section to show their love and support.

“Grief is love and it never ends but it will shape shift to new happier seasons. Sending so much love,” wrote former contestant Chrishell Stause.

Various strings of positive emoji popped up in comments from Cheryl Burke, Ricki Lake, and Angela Ribeiro, the wife of show co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

One of Holker’s supporters wrote, “I was widowed at 29 by suicide, and this caption really does encapsulate the truth. Keep fighting for the light. Life is beautiful. Proud of you!”

Several others who experienced a similar type of loss commented as well, agreeing with Holker’s statement and encouraging her.

DWTS Stepped up to Support Holker

A comment from another widow read, “Yes!!! from a fellow Widow, I’m so proud of you for choosing to be happy. It’s not an easy choice, and often you feel so much guilt for being happy, but you deserve to be happy.”

“Not everyone experiences a love like Stephen and Alison’s in this life time. The way she has handled this unfathomable loss in the public eye is truly remarkable. Such class, such a strong mother and woman. Women like Allison make me so proud to be a mom and a woman 🙌,” added a follower.

“Grief is the proof that we loved! You could see when you danced the loved you and Stephan shared. He never would have wanted you to stop living,” shared someone else.

Over the course of the year since Boss’ death, Holker has shared a lot of the ups and downs with “Dancing with the Stars” fans. She waited for months before she danced again, but once she did, she remembered the joy it brought her.

Holker had close friends over to her new home for Thanksgiving, and now she has navigated nearly a full year of “firsts” after Boss’ death. As she shared in an Instagram post on his birthday, “We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together.”