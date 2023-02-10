DWTS Pro Files Court Documents in Wake of Husband’s Death

Allison Holker filed court documents two months after the sudden death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer’s 40-year-old husband died by suicide in December 2022 without leaving a will, according to Page Six. In February 2023, Holker filed papers in California Superior Court in Los Angeles to request control of her late husband’s estate.

Allison Holker Filed a Standard Petition in Court

On February 6, 2023, Holker filed a California Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California. The legal procedure in which the surviving spouse must file a petition to prove that they are the spouse of the person who died is considered standard in situations like Holker’s in California, per People.

As part of the legal aftermath of her husband’s death, Holker requested for all of his assets in their joint estate to be put in her name. According to The Blast, the DWTS dancer, who shared children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia with Boss, requested that half of all her late husband’s property be transferred into her name, including interest in his production company, Stephen Boss Productions, his TV royalties, half of a Goldman Sachs investment account, and more.

In addition, Holker’s court filing revealed that Boss “owned only personal effects of little value,” and had a net worth of “nil” when the couple wed in 2013, making it known that he earned his fortune during their 10-year marriage.

Celebrity Net Worth lists Boss’ net worth at $5 million at the time of his death, with a salary of $1 million

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Became Wealthy When He Joined ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Holker and Boss met while competing on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2007, per Us Weekly. Seven years later, they both had secured high-profile money-making ventures. Holker was dancing on “Dancing With the Stars,” while Boss scored a lucrative gig as the DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” By 2020, he was named co-executive producer of the popular daytime talk show, according to CBS News, where his salary went up to $1 million per season.

Boss’s entertainment resume also included a hosting role on “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” which he co-hosted with his wife, as well as several TV roles and a 2015 part in the movie “Magic Mike XXL.” Boss also appeared in the “Step Up” movie franchise and was a member of two dance troupes, per In Touch Weekly. In addition, Boss’s Instagram profile lists him as the co-founder of CLI Studios, which offers online dance classes.

In early 2022, Boss and Holker launched The DSG x tWitch + Allison athleisure collaboration for Dick’s Sporting Goods. At the time, Boss told People he was “so excited” about the launch of affordable hoodies and joggers. “It really is something that is made for everybody,” he said just eight months before his death. “The quality is incredible, the value is incredible.”

Boss’s name was also listed on several real estate properties. According to The New York Post, in 2019, Boss and Holker also bought a $2.75 million home in Encino, California as well as a four-bedroom home in Utah that same year.

