Nick Cordero’s Final Instagram Post: A Loving Tribute to Wife Amanda Kloots

Nick Cordero was first admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms on March 31, 2020. At the time, he had no idea that he would test positive coronavirus, or spend the next 95 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. Cordero died on July 5, 2020. He was 41.

While Cordero miraculously woke up after being in a medically induced coma for six weeks due to COVID-19, the Broadway star’s journey back to health continued to be an uphill battle. Thought the entire ordeal, his wife, celebrity fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, kept fans and followers updated with Cordero’s health via Instagram.

Kloots, 38, remained a vision of strength and hope as her husband needed his right leg amputated due to blood clots, and suffered through countless health setbacks. Throughout the entire ordeal, she shared numerous posts on social media to put positive vibes out in the world, praying for Cordero’s full recovery.

In a simple twist of fate, Cordero’s final Instagram post before his death was a tribute to his wife and son, Elvis Eduardo, who turned one last month. The Tony Award-winning actor shared an adorable picture of Kloots and their baby boy on her birthday.

Cordero wrote 15 weeks ago, “These days I’m counting my blessings. This one is top of the list. To say I’m thankful for her is the greatest understatement. She only spreads love in the world and does her best to make it a better place. If you know her you know what I mean. It’s @amandakloots birthday today, so take a second and show her some love. If anyone deserves it it’s her today. Happy Birthday, baby. I love you with all my heart.”

Cordero Shared a Loving Tribute to Kloots on Valentine’s Day 2020



On February 14, Cordero posted a loving tribute to Kloots for Valentine’s Day.

He wrote, “We’ve gone through so much change in the last year. Our first child, a move across the country, our first house, car, new jobs, new everything. It’s been a lot to go through, and challenging to be sure. During the highs and lows whenever I look at you words can’t describe how lucky I feel to be on this journey with you. The future’s uncertain, the path not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear. I love you @amandakloots. Happy Valentines Day.”

Kloots & Cordero Tied the Knot in 2017

Cordero and his wife, who tied the knot in 2017 were nothing short of relationship goals. He continuously posted tributes to his talented wife and captioned photos merely saying “#lucky” and “My Valentine for life. Thank you for making this ride so much fun. There’s no one I’d rather share it with. I love you.”

When the couple announced they were expecting, Cordero was over the moon with excitement. He wrote on Instagram back in 2018, “We’re extra thankful this year. Amanda and I are excited to announce that we’re having a baby boy!!!! Lil Cordero will be here June, and we couldn’t be happier. We’ve always wanted to be parents, so this is the greatest gift. Wishing everyone out there a safe and Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.”

The couple recently bought a home together in Los Angeles after relocating from New York, but because their new house was not ready before Cordero was hospitalized, one of his best friends, actor Zach Braff, opened his guest home to Kloots. It was a perfect solution amid coronavirus, as Kloots was able to stay a safe distance away from Braff while taking care of her son, and it allowed her space to have her family stay with her during this incredibly stressful time.

