Artem Chigvintsev Suffers Devastating Loss: ‘I Still Can’t Believe You Are Gone’

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev is mourning the death of his former roommate, Robin “Bobby” Windsor. Windsor died unexpectedly at the age of 44.

“Today is a sad day as we lost a beautiful soul,” Chigvintsev captioned a photo on his Instagram Stories. “Bobby, you will always be in my heart and I will cherish all the moments we had on the dance floor,” he continued.

“I still can’t believe you are gone. My roommate for 4 years during my time in the UK. I remember when we were walking on the London bridge and how excited we were about getting the dream job, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and how it will change our lives,” Chigvintsev recalled.

Fans Learned About Robin Windsor’s Death on Social Media

Windsor is best known for his time on “Strictly Come Dancing,” which is the UK’s version of “Dancing With the Stars.” He appeared on the show with Chigvintsev years ago, beginning in 2010. He competed on the show for a total of four seasons, winning his first alongside celebrity partner, Kara Tointon.

Windsor’s death was confirmed by the entertainment company responsible for the production of “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend, Robin Windsor,” read a statement from production company Sisco Entertainment, shared on X.

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step. Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed,” the statement continued.

Windsor’s cause of death isn’t clear.

Artem Chigvintsev Commented on Robin Windsor’s Last Instagram Post

In addition to the posts on his personal Instagram account, Chigvintsev also commented on Windsor’s last Instagram post, which was uploaded on January 28, 2024.

“Forever in my heart my dear friend RIP,” the DWTS pro wrote.

Chigvintsev had one more post on his Instagram Stories in memory of his friend.

“I will truly miss you my friend and I will always charish the memories. Rest in Peace, Bobby,” Chigvintsev wrote on his Instagram Stories, along with a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, several other “Dancing With the Stars” cast members also reacted to the tragic news.

“Until I see you again my friend. I’ll never forget your light and fun energy. Love ya Bobby, you were always the sweetest,” Emma Slater captioned a photo of Windsor on her Instagram Stories.

“Rest easy my friend. You were the star. A showman with the kindest soul. This makes me incredibly sad. Thinking of our memories today and smiling. Love you Bobby xo I hope you’re happy,” Peta Murgatroyd captioned a post on her Instagram Stories.

“So many good times together. Love ya brother,” Sasha Farber wrote, along with four broken heart emoji.

