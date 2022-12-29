Fans Can’t Believe How Much Matteo Looks Like Artem Chigvintsev

Artem Chigvintsev has a mini-me — and his name is Matteo. The 40-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer is father to a two-year-old son, and some fans think the father and son were separated at birth.

On August 26, 2022, Chigvintsev married WWE star Nikki Bella in Paris, France, according to E! News. The couple first met when they partnered together on the 24th season of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017. They welcomed their baby boy, Matteo, in July 2020, and fans have watched the child grow into the toddler stage.

The “Dancing with the Stars” couple recently posted Christmas photos, and some fans think little Matteo looks like a pint-sized version of his famous dad.

Fans Reacted to New Photos of Matteo

For Christmas 2022, Bella, 39, shared a series of photos of her posing with her husband and son on Instagram. In the snaps, the family of three wore matching red, green, and white plaid pajamas as they posed in front of a Christmas tree with a fireplace behind them. “Merry Christmas! Love The Chigvintsevs,” Bella captioned the Instagram post.

Many fans posted comments to note how much Matteo now looks like his dad.

“He is his Daddy’s twin!” one follower wrote. “When you have a baby and he’s [100] the daddy. Lol so cute,” another fan agreed.

“You literally gave birth to baby Artem,” another commenter wrote to Bella.

“Artem’s look alike,” another wrote of the little boy.

Chigvintsev shared some of the same photos on his Instagram page, prompting one fan to write, “We need a picture of you when you were little @theartemc compared to Mateo! He looks like your twin!

Nikki Bella Once Said Matteo is “So” Artem’s “Mini”

Bella and her twin sister, Brie, are both known for their brunette good looks. But from the beginning, baby Matteo favored his Russian-American dad’s side of the family with his lighter hair and features. When Matteo was just a few weeks old, Bella posted a video of him and noted how much he looked like his pro dancer dad.

“@theartemc….. he’s SO you’re mini!! PS the sunlight shining right on my little man makes him look so blonde,” Bella wrote at the time.

Not long after, Chigvintsev said he can’t believe he is a dad. “Every time I look at him, every time she posts a picture of him, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this is still my baby.’ It’s just ridiculous,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro told Us Weekly in late 2020.

In a more recent interview with People, Bella said she and her husband have enjoyed seeing Matteo thriving in the toddler stage. “[He] is so curious about the real world,” the mom of one said of her son. “He wants to play beyond his toys. He wants to know why do mom and dad open up these drawers in the kitchen? How do they cook their food?”

“I’ve had to bring so many real-life things into play,” Bella added. “When we’re home, I have him out gardening because he’s just obsessed with it.”

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Gives Details on His Wedding to Hayley Erbert