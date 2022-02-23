Artem Chigvintsev Key Health Update & ‘DWTS Live! 2022’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev is headed back out on tour with the 2022 group after nearly a month away.

In late January 2022, Chigvintsev announced that he was withdrawing from the tour due to health issues.

“My time on tour so far has been wonderful – unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues,” Chigvintsev wrote on Instagram on January 20, 2022. “My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour.”

He thanked fans for their patience and their understanding.

Chigvintsev Will be Returning to Tour

According to Page Six, Chigvintsev will be returning to tour this week and has fully recovered from his health issues. Chigvintsev has not yet shared anything about his return on social media.

In an expired Instagram story, Chigvintsev told his fans that he had pneumonia in early February 2022.

“Hi everyone,” he said at the time. “Just want to give you an update on my well-being. So I had another X-ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is course No. 2. Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick the pneumonia out of my lungs.”

He added, “So that’s where I’m at. I hope everyone’s staying safe and healthy and so that’s just an little update on how I’m doing. Thank you.”

Chigvintsev Is ‘Proud’ of His Fiance

Nikki Bella is Chigvintsev’s fiance, and she recently started her gig as a judge on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” When the show premiered on February 21, 2022, Chigvintsev took some time to share a post showing his appreciation for his fiance.

“I’m so proud of you @thenikkibella,” he shared alongside a trailer for the show. “For getting this incredible opportunity! I know you deserve more then anyone I know how hard you work and how big you dream.”

He added, “I love you and wish you the best of luck on your premier.”

Bella responded to the post the following day.

“Aww just seeing this! Love you so much! Aww my Click you are just the cutest! Love you lots!” she wrote.

He also shared a post for Bella on Valentine’s day, writing, “Happy Valentine’s my love, I love you and appreciate you so so much. You are my absolute everything.”

The couple has been engaged for years, but they have postponed the ceremony multiple times.

Speaking to People in February 2022, Bella revealed that the couple now plan on traveling to France because it will be easier to get her fiance’s parents there than it is to get them into the United States.

“[We’re] looking at Paris right now,” said Nikki. “We feel like it’s the easiest to get his parents there. We’re figuring out dates, so we’ll see, but we’re thinking that Paris would be the perfect place.”

Chigvintsev is from Russia, where his parents both still live. It is important to the star that his parents attend his wedding to Bella. The couple got engaged in Paris in 2019.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: Fans Call For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro’s Retirement