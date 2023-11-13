DWTS Alum’s Teenaged Niece Died of a Drug Overdose

New information regarding the death of a “Dancing with the Stars” alum’s family member has emerged. There are still many outstanding questions, however. Former DWTS contestant Audrina Patridge lost her niece in February. Now, some additional information about the teen’s death has become available.

Here’s what you need to know:

Audrina Patridge’s Niece Acquired Fentanyl-Laced Percocet

On February 14, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant shared news of her niece’s death via an Instagram post. “My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven,” Patridge wrote in the caption of her post at the time.

According to E! News, Patridge’s niece, Sadie Loza, was 15 at the time of her death. Sadie was the daughter of Patridge’s sister, Casey Loza. A cause of death was not reported right away. The teen died very shortly after her 15th birthday.

On November 13, TMZ reported that Sadie’s death came as a result of an overdose of narcotics. An investigation into the teen’s death continues, as authorities are trying to determine where Patridge’s niece got the drugs. An official manner of death has not been determined yet.

One source for TMZ shared that Sadie had used the social media platform Snapchat to acquire Percocet. Unfortunately, the Percocet was determined to be laced with fentanyl. If authorities can determine who sold Sadie the tainted pills, they could face charges.

Sadie’s Death Devastated Her Family

When Sadie’s mother shared the news of her daughter’s death in February via Instagram, she admitted, “Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do.”

She did not go into detail about what had happened to Sadie. Patridge’s sister did write, however, “Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten.”

As the “Dancing with the Stars” alum mourned the devastating loss of her niece in her Instagram post, she referred to the teen’s nickname, “Say Say.” Patridge also wrote, “I know its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest way to say goodbye for now.”

Patridge has regularly shared photos that include her extended family on her Instagram page. She posted quite a few of Sadie, and it was clear the two had a special connection.

An Instagram birthday tribute from Patridge to Sadie in 2016 included an adorable array of photos. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my hilarious smart and gorgeous little niece Sadie!!!! #8 I love this little one more than anything!”

Patridge Has Had a Long Run of Reality Television Gigs

Play

Patridge was a contestant on season 11 of “Dancing with the Stars.” She partnered with Tony Dovolani during the season that aired in the fall of 2010, and as People noted, her elimination was considered a shocker.

Dovolani and Patridge made it to week 6 in the competition. That season, they had a lot of fierce competition. Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough won that season, and Kyle Massey and Lacey Schwimmer were the runner-ups.

As Patridge’s IMDb page notes, she is probably most well-known for her time on “The Hills,” which ran from 2006 to 2010. In addition, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant had her own short-lived reality television show, “Audrina,” which ran for 10 episodes in 2011.

Patridge hosted “1st Look” from 2014 to 2016 and she also participated in the 2019 revival of her initial reality television series, “The Hills: New Beginnings.”