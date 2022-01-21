‘Dancing With the Stars’ Nominated for Multiple Awards

ABC’s hit ballroom dance competition “Dancing With the Stars” has been nominated for multiple awards following the monumental 30th season of the show.

First, the show was nominated for four separate awards from the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

“#DWTS has received four #MUAHSAwards nominations,” the show wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to our Hair and Make-Up teams!”

According to Deadline, the show was nominated for the Best Contemporary Make-Up in a one hour or more live program series or movie for TV, Best Special Make-Up Effects for the same category, Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling, and Best Contemporary Hair Styling.

The awards will be given out during a live ceremony on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Those are not the only awards that “Dancing With the Stars” has been nominated for, however.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was Nominated for a GLAAD Media Award

“Dancing With the Stars” also announced that the show was nominated for a GLAAD Media award.

“We are so honored to receive the #GLAADawards Nomination for Outstanding Reality Program! #DWTS,” they wrote on Instagram.

According to the website, the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place in LA on April 2, 2022 and later in New York on May 6, 2022.

“The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues,” the website states. “Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.”

The nomination comes on the heels of “Dancing With the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple in JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. After the success of their run on the show, more same-sex numbers were incorporated into the 2022 live tour, which is currently underway.

The show is up against some huge competition in the category, however. Here are the nominees:

“12 Dates of Christmas” (HBO Max)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Family Karma” (Bravo)

“I Am Jazz” (TLC)

“Legendary” (HBO Max)

“MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock” (MTV)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“We’re Here” (HBO)

Some Fans Still Want Changes Made

Even though the show may have a successful awards season, some fans still want changes made to the overall format. This comes on the heels of some fans slamming “Dancing With the Stars” for alleged racism and for being not as good as the UK’s version of the show, titled “Strictly Come Dancing.”

In a Reddit thread titled, “‘Dancing With the Stars desperately needs to go back to 12!,” fans talked about changes they wanted to see made, including a change in the number of couples in the ballroom, changes in pacing, changes in hosting, and adding an extra week to the show’s runtime.

As with most criticism received by “Dancing With the Stars” since 2021, new host Tyra Banks took some of the heat and blame for things that fans think could be done better.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

