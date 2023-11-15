DWTS Pro Returns to the Ballroom, Plus Who Went Home

Another couple has been eliminated from season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars”. The seven pairs that are still in the quest to win the Mirrorball trophy all danced to iconic Whitney Houston songs, and there were some fabulous dances.

DWTS pro Witney Carson was in the audience to watch the performances, and viewers were treated to a “Dance-Off” competition toward the end of the show. The Dance-Off provided pairs the chance to gain an extra three points for their overall total.

Who was eliminated during week 8 of DWTS?

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Individual Dances Sparked Lots of Rave Reviews

The stakes were high for all seven “Dancing with the Stars” couples during “Whitney Houston Night.”

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold had the Viennese waltz, which they danced to “I Have Nothing.” Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised Jowsey for how far he’s come and said every movement of his had grace. However, Derek Hough felt Jowsey was dancing too small. Jowsey and Arnold received a score of 28 out of 40.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach danced a samba to “Higher Love.” Bruno Tonioli, Porter, and Inaba all shared some criticisms and mistakes. Hough, however, said it was a “proper samba.”

In addition, Hough insisted he must have blinked whenever mistakes happened because he didn’t see them. The pair was given a total score of 33 out of 40 from the “Dancing with the Stars” judges. That included a 9 from Hough.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber did a contemporary piece to “Greatest Love of All.” All four judges praised Hannigan’s performance, storytelling, energy, and connection. The couple’s score from the “Dancing with the Stars” judges was 33 out of 40 with Porter giving them a 9.

The First Perfect Score for an Individual Dance Was Awarded

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy used “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” for their tango. Inaba said the performance was flawless, and Hough said, “That was how you do a tango.” The duo got the first perfect score of the season for an individual pair’s performance, with a 40 out of 40.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd danced a rumba to “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.” Hough had lots of positives to share with Williams, and Porter loved his storytelling. Porter also suggested the dance had been too easy, believing that Williams could do more.

Tonioli also praised Williams’ performance, and Inaba said there was an intensity and bravado she hadn’t seen from him before. The “Dancing with the Stars” couple was given a score of 36 out of 40, with all four judges giving them a score of 8.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev did a Viennese waltz to “I Will Always Love You.” Porter urged Lawson to work on her arms and spotting, but Tonioli called the performance sophisticated. Their score was 36 out of 40, with all four judges giving them 9s.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov did a paso doble to “Queen of the Night.” Tonioli was standing as he praised Madix for her performance, and Inaba said Madix never misses a moment. At the same time, Inaba said some moments seemed awkward.

Hough praised Madix for how great her arms were and Porter stood to gush over Madix too. The couple received a score of 39 out of 40, with Inaba giving them a 9.

The ‘Dance-Off’ Gave Several DWTS Pairs Additional Points

Heading into the Dance-Off, Madix and Pashkov were at the top of the leaderboard. That was due to their 39 points for the new performance plus the three bonus points they received last week.

Gomez and Chermkovskiy were next, and right behind them were Lawson and Chigvintsev. At the bottom of the leaderboard were Jowsey and Arnold with 28 points. Just above them were Williams and Murgatroyd with 32 points.

Jowsey and Arnold competed against Hannigan and Farber with a rumba to the song “One Moment In Time.” The “Dancing with the Stars” judges declared Hannigan and Farber were the winners, which gave them an additional three points for an overall total of 36 out of 40.

Mraz and Karagach went against Williams and Murgatroyd. They both danced the salsa to “It’s Not Right But It’s Okay.” The judges decided Williams and Murgatroyd won the dance-off, so they also gained an extra three points. That put their overall total for the night at 35 points.

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy faced off against Lawson and Chigvintsev during their “Dancing with the Stars” dance-off. The two pairs danced the cha cha to “So Emotional.” The winner who received an additional three points was Lawson and Chigvintsev, making their total for the night 39 out of 40.

The Couple Eliminated During Week 8 of DWTS Was…

When all of the performances were over, “Dancing with the Stars” co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough went through the process of calling couples safe. The pairs who were left in danger of elimination were Lawson and Chigvintsev, Mraz and Karagach, as well as Williams and Murgatroyd.

During “Whitney Houston Night” of season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars,” Williams and Murgatroyd were eliminated.