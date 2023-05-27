DWTS Winner Shares Magical 1st With Young Child: ‘My. Heart.’

A former winner from “Dancing with the Stars” had an opportunity to take her young daughter on a fabulous family trip not long ago, and she shared some highlights with her fans. Bindi Irwin, her husband, Chandler Powell, and their daughter, Gracie, recently spent some time in the United States. They had a chance to take their daughter somewhere really special and magical, and they clearly had a blast.

Bindi Irwin’s Family Visited Disney

On May 20, Irwin took to Instagram to share some fun moments from their Disney visit. “Our Disney princess visited the most magical place on Earth for the very first time. My. Heart,” the “Dancing with the Stars” champion shared. The video showed the trio enjoying rides, meeting characters, listening to music, and taking in the magic of the park, and Gracie seemed in awe of it all. Powell and Irwin’s faces lit up as they watched their enchanted little girl experience the Disney sights for the first time, and it seemed the 2-year-old had the time of her life. Gracie also got to have some tea while dressed in a pink princess gown, and Irwin’s video revealed the little girl had several outfit changes over the course of the park visit.

In March, Irwin opened up about having surgery to resolve years of pain she had endured due to endometriosis. She had kept details about her struggles with the condition private for a long time and admitted she was unsure whether it was wise to share it with her large social media audience. Once she did, however, Irwin noted she felt the surgery gave her “a second chance at life.” Irwin had her surgery at the Seckin MD Endometriosis Center in New York, and she noted in an Instagram post after the surgery her doctor had asked how she had lived with the pain she had been in for so long. Now that the surgery is behind her, Irwin had an opportunity to create sweet memories with her family.

‘DWTS’ Fans Loved Seeing Their Magical Visit

One supporter who commented on Irwin’s Instagram post noted her family had been at Disneyland the same day. “We saw you an Grace, your mom, an Robert walking toward the resort. It was so exciting seeing you guys. Have watched you an Robert grow up on the show.” Irwin’s mother, Terri, and brother, Robert, attended the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner along with the “Dancing with the Stars” champion and her husband in Los Angeles around the same time. So, it seems the whole family combined the gala event commitment with the Disney trip to take advantage of their time together in California.

“There is nowhere like Disney through the eyes of a child. Absolutely magical. Enjoy every special moment. They grow up too fast,” added another commenter.

“The love I see in your eyes for that beautiful baby is magical,” someone else gushed.

“Watching Disney through your child’s eyes is simply the best!!” shared an additional supporter.

Another commenter shared, “I met Bindi years ago when I worked at Disneyland she was in a stroller and so cute!”