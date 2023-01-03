DWTS Champ Bindi Irwin Thankful for ‘Every Moment’ With Daughter in New Video

“Dancing With the Stars” champion and wildlife advocate Bindi Irwin shared a look back on 2022 and shared that she’s thankful for “every moment” and showcased her relationship with her husband, Chandler Powell, and daughter, Grace.

“2022 – Thank you for every moment,” Irwin wrote as the caption for the video, which included moments throughout the year of her adventures with her family, wildlife, and her daughter.

The video included familiar scenes, like when the family celebrated Grace’s first birthday in March 2022 and Powell showcasing one of the tortoises from the zoo.

Robert Irwin, Bindi’s younger brother, also shared the video on his account on January 1, 2023.

“I had so much fun putting this little highlight reel together for @bindiesueirwin and @chandlerpowell,” he wrote. “It has been amazing to watch Grace grow this year, I’m so lucky to be her uncle.”

Bindi Hopes for a ‘Wonderful’ Year Full of Adventures

In the comment section of Robert’s post, Bindi thanked her brother and shared her hopes for the new year.

“We love you so much,” she wrote. “Thank you for helping us remember some of the very best moments of 2022. Here’s to a wonderful New Year of adventure.”

Powell shared the video as well, thanking 2022 for “special moments” and looking forward to the coming year.

Bindi Has Shared Some of Grace’s Developments

Bindi has used Instagram to document Grace’s big moments throughout her life so far.

In May, the “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” star shared the video of her then-13-month-old daughter talking to her father.

In the video, which Irwin posted on Instagram, the parents smile at the camera while Grace moves around saying “dada.”

“My heart when Grace says ‘Dada,’” Irwin wrote for the caption.

The conservationist also shared “precious” photos of her daughter walking around. In June, Bindi shared a heartfelt letter to Grace Warrior.

“My love, There are countless adventures waiting for you on the horizon, a whole world for you to create positive change within,” she wrote alongside photos of her holding her daughter on the beach. “Until then, I will carry you and be there to encourage every one of your dreams.”

The Irwins vacationed in Tasmania, and Bindi shared a sweet compilation video of their adventures with baby Grace on the beach and on trails alongside Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin.

Bindi and Powell welcomed Grace on March 25, 2021, just one year after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

Bindi has been open about wishing her father, Steve Irwin, could have met her daughter, though she is proud of her family for keeping Steve’s legacy alive, she told People.

“[Mom] managed to raise two little kids as well as taking care of Australia Zoo and making sure it kept running, making sure Dad’s legacy continued on, keeping up with all of our conservation work on a global scale,” she told the outlet. “I am speechless. I don’t know how she did it all. She’s such a strong superwoman.”

She said that her mother is basically a “superwoman.”

Steve died on September 4, 2006, when he was 44 years old after being stung by a sting-ray, according to Biography.com.