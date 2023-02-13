Brian Austin Green Makes Sharna Burgess’ Childhood Dream Come True

It has been a special weekend for “Dancing With the Stars” couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess as they celebrate Green’s son’s Bodhi’s birthday. Find out why the celebratory vacation was such a dream come true for Burgess.

Burgess Always Dreamed of Big Family Vacations & Now Green Made It Happen

In her Instagram stories over the weekend, the professional dancer that she and Green and the four boys — Green’s three sons from his marriage to Megan Fox, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, plus baby Zane that Burgess and Green welcomed in June 2022 — plus the grandparents did a road trip to Mammoth, California, for a ski vacation, which fulfilled a childhood dream of hers.

“Today was our first day, it’s been amazing. Yesterday we drove up. We have this incredible townhome, grandparents are with us. It’s Bodhi’s birthday this weekend and he has the same birthday as his grandma, as Bri’s mom, so we’re doing a big, fun family snow vacation,” said Burgess in her Instagram stories. “And family vacations are a dream of mine, we used to do them when I was a kid all the time and it was always a dream that I’d get to do them with my family, so I’m so grateful and happy and living in the moment and loving it.”

Burgess Tried Snowboarding For the 1st Time & Can’t Wait to Get Zane in Lessons

The dancer also shared that she tried snowboarding for the first time, which was a bit scary for her because as a teenager, she had a skiing accident that ended up with a torn ACL.

“I snowboarded for the first time today! I mean, snowboard-ish. I fell in love with it, I want to do so much more of it, but I have a tiny bit of PTSD when it comes to snow,” said Burgess. “The last time I was on a mountain, I was 15 and I tumbled down it skiing, not knowing what to do, and I busted my knee. I busted my knee and then I danced a week later and fully tore my ACL in half. So, I’m kind of thrown off by that, but I got brave. I got brave by the end!”

Green assured her that she did a great job and Burgess said that she was inspired by watching the little kids take to the snow.

“I was watching the itty-bitties, the 3- and 4-year-olds. It’s insane. They just go and I’m over there freaking out about going .5 miles per hour,” said Burgess, to which Green replied, “It’s crazy. They just put ’em on the mountain and they just do it.”

“Super brave, it was inspiring. I’m like, if they can do it, I need to just suck it up and go. It was awesome fun,” said the dancer.

She also praised Green’s snowboarding prowess, saying, “He can snowboard, he’s amazing at it! He’s been snowboarding for years, since his 20s. So I need to catch up because I want to be able to do family snowboarding vacations. I want to put Zane into lessons when he’s like 3 and 4 years old.”

Burgess told her fans that she was hoping when they got back out on the mountain that Green could get some video of her trying snowboarding, so be on the lookout for that on her Instagram page.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.