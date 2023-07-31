DWTS Lovebirds Embrace Low-Key Hometown Visit

A pair of “Dancing with the Stars” sweethearts recently embraced a relaxing getaway together. Britt Stewart partnered with Daniel Durant during season 31 of DWTS, and the chemistry they shared with one another on the dance floor eventually transitioned to love in the real world. The couple has done quite a bit of traveling together since their season ended, and a recent trip had sentimental connections.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Visited Duluth, Minnesota

On July 24, Stewart shared the scoop in an Instagram post. The post contained a handful of videos and photos, and in her caption, she teased, “It was nice to meet you, Duluth!”

As the New York Times detailed, Durant was raised in Duluth after being adopted by his paternal aunt. He was born deaf, and both of his biological parents were deaf as well. His biological parents struggled with addiction issues and abandoned him when he was a baby. When he was 18 months old, his aunt took him into her care. Adoptions with Love shared that after taking in her nephew, she also married her partner, Mary Engels, so Durant grew up with two moms.

In April 2022, after winning an Oscar for his work in the film “CODA,” Durant returned to Duluth for a visit. Fox 21 covered the visit, as the mayor announced “Daniel Durant Day,” and he spoke about his love for the city.

“I’m thankful to the Duluth community for their support and being where I’m from and to start my life in Duluth with the support from my moms and the schools and the wonderful interpreters that I had, and in the deaf community here that I was able to take all of that and be who I am today.”

Durant is based in Los Angeles, California these days. However, he recently spent some time back home with his “Dancing with the Stars” partner. It seems it was a wonderful trip that gave Stewart an opportunity to soak up the atmosphere of the area where Durant was raised.

DWTS Fans Swooned Over Stewart’s Visit Highlights

The first video in Stewart’s recap of the trip showed her walking along the shore of Lake Superior. It appeared that Durant’s mothers walked with another woman and a dog in front of them, and he may have been the one filming. Stewart wore a baseball cap and sweatshirt as she walked along the edge of the water. She turned to look at the camera at one point, smiled, and continued walking.

Additional uploads in the Instagram post showed Durant and Stewart walking on a trail through the woods and enjoying the sunset on the water. Durant showed off a heart-shaped rock he found during their time visiting Lake Superior, and Stewart shared a sweet photo of her with Durant, the pup, and his moms. “Dancing with the Stars” fans loved having the opportunity to see a bit of their northern Minnesota vacation.

One supporter commented, “So giddy for a relationship I have nothing to do with lol y’all are just the most lovely couple EVER!!!!”

“I just love that this relationship happened and blossomed! You guys are so cute,” gushed another.

“I love you two together, you both have the best energy and sunshine! I hope your visit went amazing!” wrote a separate fan.

Engels wrote, “We miss you already!!! So many fun memories!!! ❤️🤟🏽🤟🏽💜😘”

During one short video included in the Instagram post, Durant guided Stewart as the pair stepped to the edge of a rock ledge overlooking a picturesque spot on the lake. The way that played out had quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans excitedly wondering if he was about to propose. Apparently, that wasn’t the case, but the pair appeared to have a fantastic visit together to the area where he was raised.

“Not me over here holding my breath and squealing thinking this was going to have a proposal on the cliff,” a fan admitted.

Some else concurred. “Right I thought Daniel was about to get on one knee like DON’T TEASE ME LIKE THAT!”