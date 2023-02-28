DWTS Pro Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Make Red Carpet Debut: Photos

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Britt Stewart and her boyfriend and season 31 partner, Daniel Durant, made their red carpet debut on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The couple attended the premiere of the movie “Creed 3,” which is set to release this weekend. In the photos from the debut, Stewart wears a sheer long-sleeve black sparkly dress with a long slit up the thigh over a one-piece bodysuit.

Durant wears a monochromatic black suit and complemented it with his “I love you” sign language necklace that he wears daily.

Britt Stewart Shared a Touching Post in Tribute to Durant

After performing together on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, Stewart reflected on her time with Durant.

“It’s now been over a week without @danielndurant on tour and it just doesn’t feel the same!” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of Daniel for bringing such a radiant and contagious energy to the @dwtstourofficial stage and everything he does in life!”

She added, “He makes any space he’s in feel full and bright. I’m really so grateful that the whole #TeamSignToShine was able to experience tour and share our hearts with all of you! I will always cherish these memories.”

The couple went public with their relationship on February 14, 2023, on Instagram after announcing their relationship at a show the previous night.

Stewart captioned her post simply with a red heart emoji. The video, which was set to the song “Fall In Love With You” by Montell Fish, featured the two dancing around and smiling together.

Durant’s post was a little more direct. He wrote, “My Valentine” alongside a photo of the two smiling at the camera.

Fans Have Been Hoping the Couple Would Get Together

After a January 2023 Instagram Live video, fans asked about Stewart and Durant’s relationship status.

“Britt, I know that you see this so much, but I just have to tell you again, that I love the way you and Daniel look at each other. You can see the love in both of your eyes,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Ok fine, don’t tell us if you’re together or not, I understand you want privacy.. but.. if you are together, just know, BEST COUPLE EVER♥️ and If you aren’t together, just know, BEST PARTNERSHIP EVER.”

During the “Dancing With the Stars” season, some fans hoped the couple would start dating.

One person took to Reddit to share hopes that the relationship evolves into more.

“Okay I usually don’t ship people on tv but this I totally ship,” the thread reads. “Since the nd week I can see something in them where they like each other more than friend. With the trip to NYC, Britt and Gabe insta stories,their previous live, and the necklaces convicted me that they like each other more than friends and I’m here for it.”

They added that it’s “okay if they stay great friends” but they wanted to share their “positive rant” about the relationship.

The necklaces referred to are the “I love you” sign language necklaces that both Durant and Stewart wear.

Durant and Stewart have previously remained tight-lipped about their personal lives and have mostly refrained from speaking publicly about their dating history. Stewart previously dated actor Reid Fenlaw, as evidenced by a 2020 Instagram post. They have not posted about one another since then, however.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.