Britt Stewart Shares ‘Non-Negotiable’ Wedding Detail

Britt Stewart has one non-negotiable detail for her upcoming wedding to Daniel Durant.

In a new interview, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer, who got engaged to the deaf “Coda” actor on Christmas Day 2023, said she only has “a few things in mind” for her wedding day, but one of them is a must. In the interview, Stewart explained why she will not allow an interpreter to communicate Durant’s vows to her.

“A non-negotiable for me is that an interpreter does not interpret Daniel’s vows,” Stewart, 34, told The Messenger in January 2024. “It’s really important for me to not hear another voice in my aura. I just really want that to just come directly through me. Now how we will make that accessible for all of our hearing guests, we’re still trying to figure out.”

Britt Stewart Said There Will be Interpreters at Her Wedding For the Rest of the Ceremony

Stewart and Durant are not rushing into wedding planning. But they have given thought as to who they will want there. “We want people who know about our lives who can witness and celebrate with us and share the love that we have for everyone,” Durant told People magazine shortly after proposing to the DWTS dancer. “It’s about celebrating together so that’s what I think our wedding will be.”

Stewart noted that many of the couple’s wedding guests will be from the deaf community, which will take some creative thinking in order to accommodate those who are not familiar with American Sign Language (ASL). “We’re so excited because we’re so interested in how this event will be,” she told The Messenger. “Half of the people will be hearing and then the other [half] will be deaf, so it’s going to be this merge of different cultures and different perspectives. ”

“We will have interpreters available at our wedding as well because a lot of the people in my life don’t have anyone that’s deaf in my family. So ASL is going to be completely new to my family,” she added.

Britt Stewart’s Engagement Ring Reflects How She Communicates With Daniel Durant

When Stewart was first partnered with Durant on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2022, she did not know sign language. In October of that year, she told Hollywood Life that her “beautiful” partnership with Durant included him teaching her his language as she taught him how to dance.

“It’s also just so beautiful because Daniel is teaching me his language,” she said at the time. “I’m fully diving into ASL and it’s coming pretty naturally to me. He’s teaching me in rehearsals and it’s just the most beautiful exchange of knowledge.”

Stewart previously spoke about the infinity engagement ring that Durant surprised with her during a hike with their families on Christmas Day, and how it reflected how they communicate with each other.

“It’s beautiful because our way of saying ‘I love you’ is ‘I love you forever with infinity,’ through sign language,” the DWTS pro told People magazine. “I just knew that he saw me, he saw our relationship when he picked that ring.”

