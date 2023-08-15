Britt Stewart Talks Significant DWTS Changes Ahead

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” will air during the fall of 2023, and fans know there will be some significant changes incorporated compared to prior seasons. Although the official cast has yet to be announced, DWTS fans are confident Britt Stewart will be returning as a pro. She recently addressed some of the changes on the way and shared her thoughts on them.

Britt Stewart Is Thrilled Julianne Hough Is Co-Hosting

Stewart joined “Dancing with the Stars” during season 27 in 2018 as a troupe dancer, her IMDb notes. She was paired with Johnny Weir for season 29, and they made it to the semi-finals. For season 30, she had Martin Kove as her partner, and they were eliminated quickly.

During season 31, she danced with “CODA” actor Daniel Durant. While they did not walk away with the mirror-ball trophy, they did find themselves falling in love with one another.

Stewart has seen quite a few significant changes with “Dancing with the Stars” just through her relatively short tenure. When she joined the troupe, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were still the show’s co-hosts, but for season 29, it was Tyra Banks hosting solo.

Banks continued as the host for season 30, but former “Dancing with the Stars” champion Alfonso Ribeiro became a co-host for season 31. Now, heading into season 32, Banks is gone. Ribeiro stays, and former judge and pro dancer Julianne Hough will be by his side.

On August 7, Stewart told Us Weekly she thought Hough’s return to the show, now as a so-host, was “so exciting.” She explained, “[Julianne’s] part of the family, so I think she will bring in some fresh and lovely energy.”

Stewart Praised Tyra Banks

While Stewart is eager to see Hough make the co-host role her own, she still had plenty of good things to say about Banks. “Dancing with the Stars” fans were quite critical of Banks while she was hosting the show, but Stewart noted she was “grateful” she had the opportunity to get to know her.

“I always believe change is never easy,” Stewart acknowledged ahead of the hosting shift ahead. She added, though, she was “grateful that Tyra was part of our family for three seasons. Once you’re part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family, you never truly really leave.”

Perhaps an even bigger change for many “Dancing with the Stars” fans heading into season 32 is the loss of judge Len Goodman. The long-time show judge died in April, and although he had retired from “Dancing with the Stars” at the end of the prior season, his absence with his death will be difficult for everybody.

“Len was there since the beginning. It will be different and he will be in all of our hearts throughout the season,” Stewart shared.

The only season 32 cast member officially announced so far is “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix. Stewart said they were all “thrilled” about Madix joining the cast, noting, “I hear the best things about her.”

Overall, Stewart is excited for season 32, although she acknowledges, “We have a lot to live up to from last season.”