DWTS Pro ‘Can’t Stop Crying’ Over Fiance

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Britt Stewart was in attendance at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The ballroom dancer was on-hand to support her fiance, Daniel Durant, who was asked to sign the National Anthem.

Stewart and Durant danced together on season 31 of the reality competition show. The two ended up falling in love while getting to know one another.

“Can’t stop crying. My heart is beaming for him,” Stewart captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories.

In another post shared on her Instagram feed, Stewart showed Durant even more love.

“While everyone was at SuperBowl LVIII , Usher concert, Taylor Swift viewing party……. I was at the DANIEL DURANT SHOW! Couldn’t be more proud of you @danielndurant. Watching your light shine bright will always be a life highlight! I love you forever,” she captioned the upload.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Daniel Durant’s Performance on Social Media

Stewart’s “Dancing With the Stars” family as well as dozens of fans commented on her Instagram post, praising Durant’s performance.

“Seeing @danielndurant there was amazing! So proud of him! Love you guys!!” Heidi D’Amelio, who also competed on season 31 of DWTS, wrote.

“I think I clapped and cheered more for @danielndurant than I did for Usher,” another comment read.

Stewart and Durant also received love from DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba, show host Julianne Hough, and fellow pro, Daniella Karagach. Meanwhile, other fans took to the comments section to share their disappointment with CBS for not giving Durant screen time.

“I was so bummed that after they introduced him, they didn’t show him signing the national anthem!” an Instagram user said.

Another fan expressed similar feelings.

“I am furious with CBS. I tuned in just to watch Daniel and they didn’t show 10 seconds of his performance! I found it on a deaf news site. It was beautiful and everyone, even hearing peeps like me, should have gotten to see him,” someone else added.

Daniel Durant Thanked Britt Stewart for the Support

Durant expressed excitement over performing at the Super Bowl.

“I’m excited and honored to perform the National Anthem at Superbowl LVIII – can’t wait to be there with other amazing Deaf performers- @anjelpinero and @shaheem – they will be to watch! Thank you @nad1880, @lovesign.asl, and @nfl for making that happen! Cheers,” he captioned an Instagram post back in January 2024.

After the performance, Durant commented on Stewart’s Instagram post, thanking her for the support she’d shown him.

“I’m so lucky to have you at there with me – you are the BEST!!” he commented on her Instagram post.

Durant and Stewart announced their engagement in December 2023.

“Forever,” Stewart captioned a post on her Instagram feed, showing off her new engagement ring. The very next day, Stewart shared a sneak peek at the proposal. Durant got down on one knee while outside in a wooded area. Stewart appeared surprised as she covered her mouth and instantly started crying.

The couple hasn’t shared many details about their upcoming wedding, though early plans are underway.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Wedding Not Happening in 2024