DWTS Alum Shares Details of Risky On-Set Stunt That Nearly Ended in Disaster

Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she nearly died filming a scene for the Netflix sitcom

“Fuller House.””

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 18 alum reprised her role as DJ Tanner on the “Full House” spinoff from 2016 to 2020. But in an April 2024 interview, it was revealed that one scene almost cost the Netflix star her life when a heavy prop malfunctioned.

Candace Cameron Was Nearly Hit in the Head By a Faulty Zipline Prop

Cameron Bure opened up about her near-death experience during an April 2024 episode of her co-stars Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin’s podcast “How Rude, Tanneritos!”

The sitcom star explained that in teh episode, her character did an “American Ninja Warrior” endurance challenge. The stunt included riding a zipline diagonally across the set and onto a platform. “I almost died!” Cameron Bure said. “How could I forget?”

She then recalled the scene in which her character rode the zipline across the Tanner family’s iconic living room. “During rehearsal, the rig was not set up correctly, and there was no safety stop on the end of [the zipline],” Cameron Bure explained. “So, when I landed off the zipline and stopped, the whole mechanism, which is all metal, very, very heavy, slid right off the track and came right next to my head within an inch.”

“I felt it go right by me,” she added. “If I had just even shifted my weight the tiniest bit it would have probably broken my neck, like landed right on top of my head.”

Cameron Bure noted that the heavy prop broke the stairs and made a “big gash” in the stage floor.

She also shared that director Mark Cendrowski fired the “stunt guy.” “Mark’s like, ‘We’re not doing this stunt. Like, redo the whole set, because we’re not doing that stunt anymore,’” she recalled. The “Fuller House” stars recalled that they ended up doing something with monkey bars instead of a zipline.

Candace Cameron Bure Refused to Use a Stunt Double on ‘Fuller House’

Cameron Bure normally had no trouble taking on stunts on “Fuller House.” She once shared on Instagram that the episode “The Legend of El Explosivo” was her favorite due to the wrestling stunt she performed in it.

In an interview with WWE.com, Cameron Bure said producers were nervous about her physically demanding scene in a wrestling ring. “They were all nervous that I wouldn’t do it. And they didn’t want me to get hurt,” she told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Listen, I know I can do it.’ All the producers watched the first cut, and they couldn’t believe that I was doing it. It was so much fun. I had a blast.”

In 2016, Cameron Bure told E! News she wanted to do the routine after watching a stuntwoman run through it. “That is like a high for me I love doing anything physical,” she said. “The stuntwoman never stepped in the ring. That was all me.”

“Fuller House” executive producer Robert Boyett told the outlet he wasn’t totally surprised by Cameron Bure’s athletic prowess “after seeing her on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I thought, ‘Who knows what she can do?’ And she was the one who said, ‘Let me do everything!’” he recalled. “We had stunt doubles and so forth and she said, ‘No, if I feel like I can’t do it I’ll let you know.’ And she did a great job!”

