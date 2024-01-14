Fans Rally Around Candace Cameron Bure Following Emotional Post

Season 18 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Candace Cameron Bure remembered her on-screen dad and dear friend, Bob Saget, on the 2-year anniversary of his death.

“I miss you always. I could use one of your hugs right now,” Bure captioned an old photo of her and Saget at the Emmys.

Bure and Saget co-starred in “Full House” and the show’s sequel, “Fuller House.” Saget portrayed the role of Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three daughters. Bure played the role of DJ Tanner, the eldest of the Tanner girls.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, in January 2022. An investigation uncovered that head trauma was the cause of his untimely death (via People magazine). Saget was 65-years-old at the time.

Candace Cameron Bure Had an Emotional Day Remembering Bob Saget

Bure often thinks about Saget and has posted about him a few times over the past couple of years, especially on days like his birthday. Shortly after Bure shared the red carpet photo of her and Saget did fans show their support for her.

“I wish I could hug you in person right now. I love you. So very much,” said “Full House” star Andrea Barber.

“Just like in Romans 8:38-39 (in which nothing separates God’s love from all of us), nothing will be able to diminish or cease your bond with him. You loved him with your soul, Candace. In this way, your love for him reached Heaven. I’m sure Bob is laughing a lot alongside our glorious God. I hope Jesus continues to comfort your heart. Be strong! We are with you. You can count on us,” one fan wrote.

“Sending you a big hug. Loved getting to meet Bob a few times, he was always so funny and welcoming. I also loved this day with the FH cast – what a great memory,” someone else added.

“Sending hugs and lifting you up in prayers,” another Instagram user said.

Many ‘Full House’ Cast Members Did a Zoom Call Together

There’s no question that January 9 will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew and loved Saget. He was incredibly close to his “Full House” co-stars, almost all of whom came together on a video call to reminisce about old times.

Some members of the “Full House” cast, including John Stamos and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jodie Sweetin, got together for a group chat.

“Two years! Hard to believe. As time moves on, that sharp pain I felt at the beginning… it’s become a part of me. It doesn’t feel as overwhelming as it did in the first year. Maybe I’ve just gotten used to it, and I’m not sure how I feel about that,” Stamos captioned the post in which he tagged his co-stars.

“Part of me wishes I wouldn’t get used to this feeling. To not think about it every minute means I’m getting used to him not being here,” he added.

