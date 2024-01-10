Season 32 Star Says She ‘Might Be Pregnant’ in 2024

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Lele Pons is going viral after the official TikTok account for Billboard shared a clip of her from November 2023.

In the clip, Pons and season 32 alum Harry Jowsey were being interviewed when the influencer was asked about her 2024 plans.

“Me and my husband are trying to figure out. We might have a …. I might be pregnant after, like,” she said before Jowsey covered her mouth as if to prevent her from oversharing. “Me and my husband are trying to talk about it so you never know,” she added. She and Jowsey then broke out into laughter.

Pons and Jowsey became friends while competing against one another on “Dancing With the Stars.” Jowsey danced with Rylee Arnold while Pons was partnered with Brandon Armstrong.

Pons is married to Puerto Rican rapper, Guaynaa. The two got engaged in 2022 and got married the following year, according to People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lele Pons Clarified Her Comments

Many fans reacted to the TikTok video in the comments section of the post. Most fans really liked to see Jowsey and Pons interacting and thought it was funny that he tried to get her to stop talking.

“Harry like ooo you’re Gonna regret this tomorrow,” one person wrote.

“Lele is me spilling everything when I’m drunk and Harry is my friends trying to get me to stfu,” a third person added.

“Harry was trying to save her,” a fourth TikTok user commented.

But as for whether or not Pons is really ready for a family, she didn’t say much, though she admitted that she was “so drunk” at the time. Jowsey also commented on the video, adding a string of crying emoji.

Lele Pons Said She Wants to Wait a While to Have Kids

Pons previously spoke about her plans to start a family during an interview with “Wake Up America.”

“Later because we want to travel a lot. We want to get to know each other more and then have children,” she responded, as translated by Ultimas Noticias.

“What I want is to have children at a time when I can sit down and spend time with them. That is quite important, that’s why I want to wait a little longer,” she continued, adding that she’d like to eventually have three or four kids.

Pons and Guaynaa seem to have a solid foundation and their relationship was really solid from day one.

“He makes me a better person. I admire him a lot,” she told People en Espanol in 2020, just after the two were first romantically linked.

“He is a family person, he always thinks about his family and friends, the people he loves. I like that he loves me a lot and has a lot of patience with me, I feel at peace with him, I have a lot of fun with him,” she added.

