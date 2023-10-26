DWTS Judge Hints at Another Ballroom Romance

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba seems to have picked up on something. On the October 24, 2023, episode of the show, Inaba made mention of the apparent growing chemistry between Emma Slater and Mauricio Umansky.

Following Slater and Umansky’s contemporary dance, Inaba made a comment about their connection while giving them feedback.

“That was beautiful. When you fake contemporary, we feel it and it makes my skin crawl. That was the furthest thing from making my skin crawl,” Inaba told them. “There is something going on that is beautiful between you two. Thank you for letting us witness,” she added.

Inaba’s feedback comes on the heels of a report that Slater and Umansky were spotted holding hands following a dinner. However, on October 26, 2023, the duo denied that they have anything romantic going on.

On Umansky’s Instagram Stories, they said they were just having a moment as they were recapping their week together and that they aren’t dating.

Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater Were Seen Kissing: Report

Umansky and Slater enjoyed a meal together at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, California, on October 22, 2023.

Following TMZ’s report that Umansky and Slater went on a romantic dinner date and were seen holding hands, more details were released. According to Page Six, a server at the restaurant said that the two were kissing at the bar. The outlet also reports that Umansky and Slater were there for about three hours.

Following their contemporary dance on the October 24, 2023, episode, fans noticed a shift in Umansky’s dancing.

“He was probably in the top 3 of the night for me! I was so surprised by how well he danced that contemporary, and I usually can’t stand that style. It also speaks to how great of a teacher Emma is,” one person commented on a Reddit thread.

“I did see improvement in the quality of movement. he had more syncopation. contemporary is a good way to learn how to bring that out in a dancer. teach them to feel the emotion in their body and use their whole body in the movement. he typically struggles with that but tonight i saw his whole body connect when he was dancing. here and there it was a little messy but i could see the true emotion inside him throughout the performance. i thought it was lovely,” someone else added.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Romance Rumors Have Also Been Swirling

Umansky and Slater aren’t the only two season 32 dance partners in the rumor mill. For weeks, pro Rylee Arnold and her reality star partner Harry Jowsey have also been giving off flirty vibes.

The two have gotten really close, and seem to be leaning into the showmance rumors. From their sweet TikToks that toe the line between friends and lovers to their interviews, they aren’t doing much to stop said rumors.

“I gotta listen to her. They say happy wife, happy life. It’s difficult, but I realize I just gotta listen and be quiet,” Jowsey said in an interview with E! News in October 2023.

In the same interview, Arnold spoke about her chemistry with Jowsey.

“He has truly become my best friend. And our chemistry together really just makes us come out each week and get better,” she told the outlet.

