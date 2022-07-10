3 DWTS Cast Members Join New Cooking Competition Series Hosted by Joel McHale

There are three “Dancing With the Stars” cast members coming to the new E! show “Celebrity Beef” in August, hosted by Joel McHale. Here’s what you need to know about the new cooking competition series.

‘Celebrity Beef’ Turns ‘Pop Culture Feuds’ into a ‘Battle of Foods’

According to the description in the E! press release, “Celebrity Beef” is a new cooking competition series that “turns pop culture feuds into a battle of foods.”

The press release continues:

This comedic competition series will follow two celebrity contestants each week as they go head-to-head-in a cook-off and squash their beef with knives in hand, spices on the rack and ready to prepare the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills. As the celebrities attempt to settle the score in the kitchen, things get spicy as they reveal the inside scoop of their rivalry. As host, Joel acts as prosecutor, judge and jury, creating twists and turns with various challenges throughout the showdown. The winner of each challenge will have an advantage over their competitor, such as being treated to exclusive ingredients, while the loser receives a cruel punishment, like swapping out their knives for gardening tools. At the end of each episode, the contestants present their final meal to Joel for the ultimate taste test, as he crowns one person the winner and helps the duos squash their beef once and for all. The victor will also receive a trophy and is awarded $10,000 for their charity of choice.

The first season of “Celebrity Beef” will air in conjunction with the third season of “Celebrity Game Face,” the at-home celebrity game show hosted by Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums Are…

There are 16 celebrities competing on “Celebrity Beef” and they include three “Dancing With the Stars” alums:

Singer Andy Grammer from season 21, who finished in seventh place alongside his partner Allison Holker

Former “Bachelor” Nick Viall from season 24, who finished in sixth place with his partner Peta Murgatroyd

Professional wrestler Nikki Bella from season 25, who finished in seventh place with her partner Artem Chigvintsev. Artem and Nikki became real-life partners a year after their season of “Dancing With the Stars” wrapped and welcomed son Matteo in July 2020

The pairings for each episode of “Celebrity Beef” are as follows:

Actress/comedian Cheryl Hines & actress/comedian Rachael Harris

Bachelors Ben Higgins & Nick Viall

Real Housewife and "Big Brother 3" contestant Cynthia Bailey & actor/"Big Brother 3″ contestant Todd Bridges

Singer Andy Grammer & actor Justin Baldoni

E! host Justin Sylvester & comedian Loni Love

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Dolores Catania & Caroline Manzo, Actress Missi Pyle & TV personality Jeff Lewis

Professional wrestlers and twin sisters Nikki & Brie Bella

In the sneak peek trailer, McHale can be heard saying, “Here we go! Welcome to the most important competition in the history of television. Where celebrities settle their beefs in a head-to-head cookoff.”

“Yep, this is where my career is now,” quips McHale, adding, “And even more stunning than that, E! gave me another show to host … I don’t think anyone knows why they’re here, especially me.”

Some of the trash-talking between the celebs includes such gems as “This is why nobody likes you,” “We about to fight today,” “You just seem a little unstable to me,” “My balls are small but they are mighty,” and “I’ve never liked you.”

“Celebrity Beef” premieres Tuesday, August 2 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on E!.