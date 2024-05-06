DWTS Alum Posts First Engagement Photo: ‘We Did It’

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Charity Lawson has a lot to celebrate. The former “Bachelorette” lead and her season pick, Dotun Olubeko have been engaged for one year.

“Happy 1 year anniversary- we did it babe,” Lawson captioned an Instagram post on April 30. “Even with the odds against us…You are the love that I didn’t expect, but changed my life for the absolute better, the way you love me and who you are proves to be true, day after day, that sometimes ‘a good thing is just a good thing.’ I love you so much and forever grateful for you,” she added.

Along with the sweet caption, Lawson also shared a photo from her engagement photoshoot.

It was a bit of a whirlwind for Lawson and Olubeko who spent some time in Los Angeles after falling in love on national television. Lawson had the support of her fiance when she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Artem Chigvintsev. She made it to the finals and finished in fourth place.

After the competition ended, Lawson and Olubeko moved to New York City.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Photo & Congratulated Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko

Shortly after Lawson uploaded the anniversary post, dozens of comments started rolling in.

“He loves you so much the look in his eyes all the time says it that. You are a blessed woman,” one person wrote.

“One of the most beautiful couples to come from one of the best seasons,” someone else added.

“No doubts at all – you guys will be together for many many years!!! You were meant to be!!” a third comment read.

“One year goes by so quickly when it’s the right one who is holding your heart. Happy anniversary Dotun and Charity,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko Plan to Get Married in 2025

Lawson and Olubeko have started thinking about their wedding and are planning on tying the knot in 2025.

During a Q&A, Lawson shared that she and Olubeko are looking to exchange vows in about a year’s time.

“This question: I do indeed have time today to answer this one. Planning. Simple as that. I think a lot of y’all forget or may not know what all has to go into wedding planning, and for me I personally do not want to plan a wedding in a rush of 5 months. I choose peace and not stress (which I will experience regardless cause it’s wedding planning),” she said during the “Golden Wedding” in January 2024, according to Bachelor Nation.

“I went from one TV show to another and Dotun and I are just now settling into normalcy and getting our bearings which we are loving every second of it. This is a normal time frame. I want to enjoy and live out our engagement and it’ll be here before you know it, as we have already started planning. I love the excitement everyone has, but also respect our decision for what is most conducive for our lives. We are planning two ceremonies. So please, bare with us,” she added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Upset by Derek Hough’s Risqué Bathroom Selfie