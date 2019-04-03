Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Amber Rose’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On April 3, model Amber Rose announced she’s pregnant with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards. The 35-year-old was so excited, she even announced the sex of the child. Posting on Instagram she wrote, “SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote on Instagram. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother.”

Amber Rose has a son from her previous relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. This marks the second baby for Amber Rose, and her first with Edwards, who’s the Vice President of A&R for Def Jam Records.

Edwards and Amber Rose first met in 2015, but didn’t start dating until 2018. The two have been spotted at numerous red carpet events together since coming public with their relationship, and he even threw her a surprise birthday when she turned 35.

Here’s what you need to know about Alexander “AE” Edwards:

1. He’s Best Friends with Tyga

The hip-hop community runs tight, but Edwards is best friends with rapper Tyga, who used to date Kylie Kardashian, and has a child with Blacc Chyna, who previously had a child Kylie’s half-brother Rob, before they separated. It’s because of this friendship that Edwards once appeared on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Edwards is featured artists of “Last Kings Records,” which is an independent record label founded by Tyga and Deezy. In 2016, he worked as a songwriter for Tyga’s single “Cash Money.” Together they’ve collaborated the songs, “Don’t C Me Comin,” “Good or Bad,” and Tyga’s most recent hit “Taste.”

2. Edwards Oversees Artistic Development at Def Jam

As the Vice President of the Artists and Repertoire (A&R) for Def Jam Recordings, which is owned by Universal Music Group,” he is responsible for overseeing the artistic development of songwriters and recording artists. Edwards has been with Def Jam since 2018. Artists that have worked with the iconic hip label include LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Jay-Z, Beastie Boys, Nas, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Rihanna, DMX, Rick Ross, and Frank Ocean.

Most recently, Edwards helped sign 19-year-old rapper YK Osiris to the label, an artist he found via Instagram.



YK said, “I went viral on Instagram, and my boy (“AE”) saw my viral video. He DM’d me and said he wanted to meet me. The next day or two days after, I got on a flight to New York, went there, chilled for three days, then I signed.”

3. Edwards Started Out as a Rapper in Oakland

Born and raised in the Bay Area, Edwards began his career as a rapper. He joined the group 4 Deep, which then changed its name to A’z. During this time, he started his own record label called Gloryious. After finding success, he expanded the business to include a clothing company as well.

When Edwards was asked why he named his company Gloryious he said, “Glorious means; having, worthy of, or bring fame, or admiration. Having a striking beauty, or splendor that evokes feelings of delighted admiration. So I flipped the ious to us. A lot of rappers now are about me. I’m about we [us].”

As for his inspiration growing up, he named infamous west cost rapper, Tupac.

4. He Met Amber Rose in 2015, But They Didn’t Start Dating Until 2018

While the couple was introduced to one another through mutual friends, Amber Rose and Edwards didn’t start dating until three years later. The went public with their relationship while attending the 4th Annual SlutWalk. Since then, the couple are regularly seen out and about around Los Angeles.

For Amber Rose’s 35th birthday, Edwards threw her a surprise party for which she posted a video from on her Instagram. In the clip you can hear Amber say, “My sweetheart threw me a party with all my closest friends,” and see the place is filled with hundreds of balloons with a large dinner table set up for a fancy feast.

5. Edwards is Crazy Excited to Be a Dad

On the day the couple shared the news that they were expecting a baby boy, Edwards posted the same photo on his Instagram with the caption: “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. shit wild! I love you I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r “where the bitches @? (no hyper-masculinity).”

Amber Rose is absolutely in love with her new baby daddy. On an Instagram post she calls him her “best friend” and wrote “I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again.. Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much.”

READ NEXT: Tania Zarak: 5 Fast Fact You Need to Know