Former DWTS Guest Judge Talks Finding Love at 77: ‘It’s Never Too Late’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Cher is opening up about her love life at age 77.

The iconic singer has been dating music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, 37, for about a year, and she’s extremely happy with how things are going.

“I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time,” she told People magazine.

“If you have happiness, you can’t think about how long it’s going to last. You have to think about ‘How does it feel?’ and live in the moment,” she added.

Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, and has two sons; Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. Edwards was previously in a relationship with Amber Rose and they share one child together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cher Spoke Highly of Her Boyfriend What Talking About Their Latest Collaboration

Aside from dating, Cher and Edwards have also worked together professionally.

“He’s a great producer,” the singer told People magazine, discussing how they collaborated on her new Christmas album. “I let him do ‘Drop Top Sleigh.’ That’s a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone and then you say, ‘OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.’ But I had faith. And I was so thrilled,” she added.

This isn’t the first time that she’s talked about Edwards’ talents, either. In an interview with E! News before the couple’s apparent split, Cher discussed some new projects.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” she said. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that,” she added.

Cher & Alexander Edwards Reportedly Split in Early 2023

Cher and her beau first met at Paris Fashion week in September 2022, according to People magazine. They took their romance public shortly thereafter, and Cher even led people to believe that she was engaged.

On Christmas Day 2022, Cher uploaded a photo of a pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter. “There are no words,” she captioned the post. When she and her beau were spotted out, Cher was wearing the diamond ring, though she always appeared to have it on her middle finger. Nevertheless, when she was asked how the engagement was going during a run-in with paparazzi in January 2023, Cher responded, “It’s going okay, it’s going okay.”

Two months later, the duo made their red carpet debut. “They are very much in love,” a source told People magazine one month prior. However, in March 2023, TMZ reported that Cher and Edwards had split. The outlet was also able to confirm that the two were never actually engaged.

READ NEXT: Maks Chmerkovskiy Says He & Peta Murgatroyd Thought They ‘Lost Rio’