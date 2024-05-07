Cheryl Burke Throws Herself a Luxury 40th Birthday Party

Cheryl Burke celebrated her 40th birthday in style.

In May 2024, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer pulled out all the stops for a yacht-themed bash in honor of her milestone birthday. But some fans noticed that her guest list did not include many of her former co-stars from the ABC ballroom competition.

Burke was born on May 3, 1984, in San Francisco, California. She joined “Dancing With the Stars” in 2006 at age 21 and competed on the show for 25 seasons. She announced her retirement from DWTS in 2022.

Cheryl Burke Originally Planned Her Own Birthday Party After Trip to Las Vegas Fell Through

Burke pulled together her party plan in a matter of days. In a TikTok video posted in May 2024, she revealed that she had to make a change to an original plan.

“Last minute, plans have changed for my 40th birthday, no longer going to Vegas,” she said. Burke was in a panic as she “channeled” celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss to put her backup plan together.

“First stop, we’re gonna check out some yachts,” she said as she walked along a pier. In addition, the two-time mirrorball champion went on the hunt for a photo booth that “doesn’t require an attendant.” “Because who wants a random person at their party?” she noted.

As she showed off party favors and photo booth props, Burke admitted she went over her budget to book the most expensive yacht she saw.

“I’m doing this all my lonesome self,” she added. “You’d think I’d have some friends who would [expletive] care. They don’t. They just care to have free food, chef, yacht. And free liquor, because they’re all drunks,” she cracked.

She also gave fans a look at the goody bags she put together for her guests. The bags included Tru Fru candy, collagen eye masks, and more.

Fans had questions in the comments section. “Why are you planning your own party????????” one commenter asked.

Fans Had More Questions After Cheryl Burke Posted Photos From the Party

On May 5, Burke posted Instagram photos as she posed on the yacht she ultimately chose. A photo on the boat featured Burke posing with her closest family members and friends. There was also a taco bar setup and a blackjack table for the guests to enjoy.

Other photos from the birthday weekend featured Burke posing in full glam in front of a balloon display with fellow DWTS pro dancer Sharna Burgess. In another pic, she posed with pal Leah Remini and other friends.

Burke captioned the photos with: “Sailing into 40 like… 🛥️🎂 Celebrating this milestone birthday with the people who matter most. Thank you to everyone who has supported and loved me unconditionally through the years. Your presence is my greatest gift!”

Several of Burke’s past DWTS co-stars hit the comments section to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday @cherylburke!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 you look so beautiful,” wrote dancer Emma Slater.

“Happy Birthday!!!! 🎉 Hope you had a wonderful celebration!” wrote Peta Murgatroyd.

“Happy Birthday 💕💕 welcome to the 40s,” added Kym Johnson Herjavec.

Only one pro dancer appeared to be part of Burke’s festivities. “Loved celebrating you beautiful xx Happy Bday ♥️,” Sharna Burgess wrote.

Fans in a Reddit thread speculated why only Burgess appeared to make the guest list. Some felt Burke snubbed her former “Dancing With the Stars” cast mates.

“She’s clearly friendly enough with Sharna for her to be invited … Granted being around the same age and both recently done with DWTS probably helps. As opposed to the others who are younger and/or still part of the show,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m pretty sure Sasha, Peta, Artem, and Gleb are also around the same age,” another replied.

“In Cheryl’s pod recently she talked about not being close with the other dancers,” another noted.

“Cheryl recently said on one of her podcast episodes that the only true friend she has from the show is Kym,” another Redditor wrote.

Others downplayed the snub theory.

“I’m not sure it’s a snub for a person to not invite a bunch of coworkers from their old job to their 40th birthday party,” one commenter pointed out.

