DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Breaks Silence Following Divorce Announcement

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke announced that she is getting a divorce from her husband of three years, Matthew Lawrence, on February 23, 2022.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly showed that Burke filed for divorce on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Burke has officially broken her silence about the divorce.

Burke Asked for Privacy

In an Instagram post published on February 24, 2022, Burke asked for privacy and thanked her followers for the supportive messages she had received.

“I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Burke wrote in the post. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you for all the kind words & support you’ve given me – love you all. xx Cheryl.”

She received support in her comments from some of her coworkers, such as “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Choosing what you need to do for you needs no explanation to anyone,” Inaba wrote. “You know you. I’m proud of you for being brave…. I love you. And support you and you are not alone my friend. hugs!!”

Gleb Savchenko commented with three red heart emojis, and Sharna Burgess commented, “Love you Cheryl.”

Lindsay Arnold also said she loves Burke in the comments, and Hayley Erbert, Lauren Zima, Cody Riggsby, Peta Murgatroyd, Chrishell Stause, Kym Herjavec and Kaitlyn Bristowe all also stopped by to share their love.

Arnold and Lawrence Were Together for Three Years

The couple got married in San Diego in May 2019, 13 years after meeting when Lawrence’s brother was on “Dancing With the Stars.” They began dating in February 2007, but they split in 2008 before they got back together in 2017, per TMZ.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple split on January 7, 2022. That means they decided to separate shortly after spending the holiday season with one another.

Burke uploaded a photo of the couple to Instagram on December 25, 2022, smiling alongside their dog.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas,” Burke wrote in the post.

Burke has a whole series of YouTube videos, including one where she watches the video of her wedding alongside her husband.

It’s possible that Burke will go through another change later this year, as she has insinuated that she might be retiring from “Dancing With the Stars.”

Burke would like to retire at some point because she feels as though she’s getting to be old to be a professional ballroom dancer, she shared with Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News Anchor on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast. The podcast is part of a Partnership to End Addiction, which Burke has felt passionate about.

“I’ve been going through personal issues and everything’s been so uncertain. I’m 37, am I going… ” Burke Shared. “That makes no sense, and this is in October. But that question mark of just how long can I live as a dancer? Let’s be real here, a lot of women in their early 30s retire. This is not a sport that you could last forever and especially as a woman, and nor do I want to be that person who looks old grandma over here barely kicking her leg up.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

