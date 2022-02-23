‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Leaves Long-Running Talk Show

“The Wendy Williams Show” is officially coming to an end. The show has been on the air since

CNN reported on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, that “Dancing With the Stars” alum Wendy Williams is leaving her show.

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues,” Howard Bragman, Williams’ representative, told CNN. “She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television – you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show.'”

He added, “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Williams is ‘Happy’ With Leaving the Show

Williams refuted the statement from her representative on her Instagram Stories, however.

“Mr Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury,” Williams wrote. “Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

According to a source speaking with Us Weekly, Williams is “enjoying time beyond work that she never took before” and is “happy and her health is not preventing her from going back.”

Williams’ Time Slot Will be Taken By Sherri Shepherd

Williams’ talk-show time slot will still be filled with the same type of show.

Sherri Shepherd announced while guest-hosting “The Wendy Williams Show” that she will be taking over the time. The new show will be simply titled “Sherri,” according to CNN.

Shepherd has experience in the talk-show realm. She was a host on “The View” for seven years between 2007 and 2014.

Williams has been having a multitude of health issues, which is why she has been absent from her self-titled talk show for so long. The show will continue through the remainder of the current season, per Deadline. It will see a rotating slate of guest hosts.

Williams was originally supposed to return to her show after recovering from COVID-19 in October 2021, but she was unable to return due to her Graves’ disease, Deadline reported. The disease is the same one that caused Williams to faint on live TV in 2017. She has been open with her health issues caused by the disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Graves’ disease is “an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones.”

Executives Called the Decision ‘Bitter-Sweet’

In a statement, Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein called the move “bitter-sweet.”

“This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox. We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities,” the statement reads.

They continued, “Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

