Cheryl Burke Gives Fans a First Look at Her New Home

Cheryl Burke gave fans a mini tour of her new home.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, who announced her retirement from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in 2022, recently made a major move to a new city after 16 years of living in the same place.

In a video posted to Instagram, Burke invited fans to take a look at her new digs following a move-in that took more than a week.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke Shared a Video of Her New Home

In a video post shared to Instagram on August 31, 2023, Burke, 39, was seen driving to her new home. At one point she said she was 19 miles from her new place, then shared a look at the mountainside road overlooking the ocean as she headed to her destination.

As she drove, Burke told her followers, “I was a little upset and depressed yesterday. I was thinking to myself what the heck did I just do?”

The two-time mirrorball champion explained that it took movers a week to move her into her new place because she has “so much stuff.”

“I swear I’m not a hoarder, Marie Kondo,” she said, referencing the popular Japanese organizing consultant.

Once she arrived at her new home, Burke shared footage of her unpacking process. Boxes and bags were piled on light-colored hardwood floors in the master bedroom.

She also gave fans a peek out the window at a small dog run in a fenced yard, as well as a “huge” guest bathroom. Burke pointed to mirrored cabinets that she will use to try to make one room look almost identical to a room in her previous home. She then panned the camera to share a peek at the open floor plan. “This kitchen is amazing,” she said. “I need to learn how to cook.”

Burke did not reveal what city or state her new home is located in, but fans speculated on social media.

“This still looks like CA, is it?” one fan asked. Another noted that Burke’s new location “looks like it’s in Malibu.”

Cheryl Burke Lived in Her Los Angeles Home For More Than 15 Years

Burke previously lived in a midcentury home she owned in Los Angeles, overlooking the Hollywood Hills. In early August 2023, she teased that she was making a major life change nearly one year after her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

At the time, she posted on Instagram: “When you suddenly wake up and realize you need to leave the city you’ve been living in for the past 16 years. …LA, I think it’s time for a change… where shall we try next?”

While she didn’t share details, Burke moved fast. In a video posted on August 22, Burke revealed she sold her longtime home and didn’t have “a lot of time” to move because she was in a 30-day escrow. It was just a week later, in a slideshow shared on Instagram in late August 2023, that Burke said an emotional goodbye to the area she lived in for 16 years. “We are about to say goodbye to Multiview,” she said of the street she lived on.

In 2009, Burke paid $1,295,000 for her first home located in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, The Los Angeles Times reported at the time, The house boasted a large stone fireplace, beamed ceilings, and amazing city and mountain views. Fans saw a lot of the home in the dancer’s social media posts.

According to Robb Report, Burke sold her longtime home for $2.2 million in 2023.