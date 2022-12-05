Cheryl Burke in Talks For a New Show & We Have a Guess What It Is

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has said several times amidst her retirement from the dancing competition series that she has a new TV show “in the works,” and we think we know what it is.

Cheryl Burke Said She’s in Talks to Join a ‘Very Popular Show’

Burke has mentioned several times over the past month or so on her podcast that she is in talks to join a different television show.

On the November 22 episode of her podcast “Burke in the Game,” Burke said that with one door closing, another is opening, and actually, this other show has been in the works since before her final season on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I do know once one door closes, I’m pretty sure, because it has to happen, another door opens,” said Burke. “There’s a lot of talks about me being a part of possibly another television show, which stay tuned for that. I obviously don’t want to announce anything that hasn’t been official as far as contracts go, but it is definitely in the works and it has been since even before this season.”

She later added that she wants to “continue to be [her] authentic self on television.”

Then on the November 28 episode of her podcast, which she recorded after her official retirement from “Dancing With the Stars,” she said that it’s scary to have all this “uncertainty” surrounding her next project, but she said that this show she is in talks for is “a very popular show that a lot of people have watched.”

“I have all these opportunities, which is a great thing. However, nothing is set in stone yet. I have to wait it out and I have to really be OK with living in this uncertainty,” said Burke, adding, “There have been lots of interviews and auditons that I can’t necessarily tell you guys what it is, but it’s a very popular show that a lot of people have watched. That is still up in the air depending on how the ratings are for that show. That’s all I can say so far. I will know more though either end of January or beginning of February.”

We Think Cheryl Burke is in Talks to Be the Next Bachelorette

A lot of Bachelor Nation stars have appeared on “Dancing With the Stars,” but now we think it may go the other way. We think Burke is in talks to be the next Bachelorette and here’s why.

First off, Burke revealed on an August 2022 episode of her podcast to her guest and former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall that she was once in talks to be the Bachelorette.

“Years ago, I met with the executive of ‘The Bachelorette’ — years ago, like I would say six, seven years ago — and we were in discussion to make me the Bachelorette,” said Burke, adding, “It didn’t happen, obviously.”

We wonder which season Burke was in talks for? Either way, it’s interesting that the show even considered someone from outside of the franchise because since the show returned in 2008 after a three-year hiatus, the custom has always been to pick a contestant from a previous season of “The Bachelor” to be the lead on “The Bachelorette.”

Burke went on to wonder how it would go if she were the Bachelorette and also someone who is sober — the show definitely has a lot of alcohol flowing.

“The thing is, I’m sober and I know you guys get pretty drunk on that show and I think it would be one big trigger,” she said to Viall, adding, “Probably not good, unless we do a sober show, which would be really embarrassing and boring.”

But Viall said if the show knew that about her, they would accomodate her and support her.

“Knowing that you are sober and that you are an addict, I’m guessing they wouldn’t [have alcohol],” said Viall, adding, “I think they would accomodate your needs.”

But he went on to say that he’s not sure “The Bachelor” franchise of shows is a great way to meet someone.

“I don’t recommend the Bachelorette or the Bachelor as a way — it’s a way to meet someone, but I definitely don’t think it’s THE way to meet people,” said Viall. “It’s not a last resort, it’s not a first resort. I think you go because you’re interested in a really interesting experience and then you’re open to finding love. I think if you go in needing to find love, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Burke replied, “I’m not needing to find love either, but I’m trying not to have to sign up for a dating app either.”

Another reason why we think Burke might be in talks to star on “The Bachelorette” is that she’s been going through a public split this year. She filed for divorce from her husband, actor Matthew Lawrence, back in February 2022 and the divorce was finalized in September 2022, with the only sticking point left that they both want custody of their dog, Ysabella.

So, if “The Bachelorette” wanted a recognizable face with a good story, Burke fits the bill. Plus, she said that she’ll know more in the end of January or beginning of February, which is about the time that “The Bachelor” would be trying to zero in on who the next lead is going to be. It probably depends a lot of on which women are resonating with fans when the show premieres its 27th season in January 2023. Zach Shallcross is the new Bachelor and if the producers don’t see anyone from his franchise that they think would make a good lead for the next “Bachelorette” season, maybe that’s what Burke has been in talks about.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in 2023. “The Bachelorette” will air its 20th season in 2023 as well.