Former DWTS Pros Weigh in on Champ’s Controversial New Romance

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke and Lacey Schwimmer discussed a controversial relationship on the January 25, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

The ladies talked about Kaitlyn Bristowe’s new relationship with Zac Clark. While the two agreed that it’s Bristowe’s life to do what she wants, both women think that Bristowe went against girl code by dating Tayshia Adams’ ex.

“I would never date your boyfriend, right? Even if we weren’t besties. Still, we worked together,” Burke told Schwimmer.

“Girl code is not just, being like, you have to swear off anyone that your friend is interested in,” Schwimmer added. “I think it’s about that communication. It’s about that respect to talk to your friend,” she said.

Both Burke and Schwimmer agreed that the public doesn’t know if Bristowe and Adams ever had a conversation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Received a Lot of Hate After Going Public With Zac Clark

There had been all kinds of rumors that Bristowe and Clark — who got engaged to “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams on the finale of her season — were an item. The two soft-launched their romance at Bristowe’s New Year’s Eve party.

From there, Bristowe was accused of cheating on her ex-fiance, Jason Tartick. Fans also came down on her for going out with Clark because of his previous relationship with Adams. It didn’t take long for Bristowe to fire off a message to fans.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day i of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on January 1, 2024.

“It’s actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But. The bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings. But you don’t even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not ok. It’s. Not,” she added.

Lacey Schwimmer & Cheryl Burke Both Hope Kaitlyn Bristowe & Zac Clark Are Happy

Burke asked Schwimmer how she thinks Bristowe should handle things moving forward, given the pushback from some social media users.

“I’m a big believer that, if you’re happy and you’re doing things respectfully, then that’s what you need to lean into. And, like, our lives are so short that if you’re not doing something or being around the people that make you happy and being around the people that love and support you? Then you’re just wasting your time,” Schwimmer said.

Schwimmer also said that if Bristowe didn’t have a conversation with Adams that she would be breaking “girl code.”

“I would have talked to my friend,” she said — and Burke agreed.

“More power to them. I hope they’re happy,” Burke added.

